As Twitchy reported earlier, Third Way managed to anger Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a detailed analysis of how free college for all is actually regressive, leaving lower- and middle-income workers paying for the well-off to attend college, while blanket loan forgiveness could actually increase inequality.

Rather than address the analysis, Ocasio-Cortez told Third Way to “just admit you’re a Wall Street advocacy group and move on.” How’s that for some clap-back?

Would Ocasio-Cortez’ “sister” in Congress argue for student loan forgiveness with similar research? Statistics? Emoji? Yeah, that last one.

She makes a compelling case for a member of Congress.

Trending

As long as everyone’s clapping …

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: cancel student debtemojiIlhan Omarloan forgiveness