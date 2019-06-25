As Twitchy reported earlier, Third Way managed to anger Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a detailed analysis of how free college for all is actually regressive, leaving lower- and middle-income workers paying for the well-off to attend college, while blanket loan forgiveness could actually increase inequality.

Rather than address the analysis, Ocasio-Cortez told Third Way to “just admit you’re a Wall Street advocacy group and move on.” How’s that for some clap-back?

Would Ocasio-Cortez’ “sister” in Congress argue for student loan forgiveness with similar research? Statistics? Emoji? Yeah, that last one.

She makes a compelling case for a member of Congress.

👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Brian ¯_(ツ)_/¯ DaPirate (@BDapirate) June 25, 2019

Student👏debt👏is👏a👏choice — the dark patriot (@casiichandler) June 25, 2019

👏🏻drop tuition costs👏🏻drop tuition costs👏🏻drop tuition costs👏🏻fire biased professors 👏🏻fire biased professors👏🏻grow tf up👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — RebekahLeigh (@RebekahLeigh79) June 25, 2019

👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏LOUD NOISES INTENDED TO ATTRACT NAIVE, POTENTIAL VOTERS👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 — Kingslayer (@EnglishAgorist) June 24, 2019

Cancel housing debt. Cancel vehicle payments. Cancel bar tabs. Cancel Netflix subscription fees. — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) June 24, 2019

Orrrrr be a responsible human and pay it off 🤷‍♂️ — Chris Reid (@chrisr3id) June 24, 2019

Learn financial responsibility — Paleo, Libertarian (@bolderthanu) June 24, 2019

Moochers of the world, unite! — Will Collier (@willcollier) June 24, 2019

As long as everyone’s clapping …

