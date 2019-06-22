Joe Biden made it clear the other day that he was not going to apologize to Cory Booker for bragging about his ability to work with segregationist senators back in the old days to get things done; not only that, he told a reporter “Cory should apologize” for asking for an apology.

Just as it was cool when Hillary Clinton declared former Klan leader Robert Byrd her mentor, it’s OK for liberals to like Sen. Fritz Hollings; you can tell because when the New York Times wrote his obituary earlier this year, they made sure to note in the headline that he was “a South Carolina senator who evolved.”

Biden doesn’t seem to give a damn about being associated with segregationalists, especially with old news clippings reporting on his opposition to busing making the rounds on social media.

Joe Biden today: “The only thing I miss is my buddy Fritz Hollings, he was one of my mentors and I’m sorry he’s not here” Sen. Fritz Hollings (D-SC) was a segregationist who said blacks attend trade conferences so they can “get a good square meal” rather than “eating each other” pic.twitter.com/vYAlBmmtNd — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 22, 2019

Biden made similar remarks about Hollings last nighthttps://t.co/4DnB0R6EzB — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 22, 2019

Here's the record of Hollings' comments about blacks https://t.co/TG411fP0Ke — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 22, 2019

That’s kind of handy how if you’re a Democrat you can call blacks “race mongrels” and literally join the KKK and then “evolve” and “reform.”

There is no escaping the fact that the Democratic party was pro segregation — Waseem Makani (@WeezyBarca) June 22, 2019

There must be some crazy stuff in his skeleton closet if he is giving away the low hanging fruit this early. — Alvaro Callejas (@ajcallejasm) June 22, 2019

All these old bull Dems has racist mentors. Bill Clinton has J. William Fulbright. Al Gore had his dad. — Col. Flagg (@FlaggCol) June 22, 2019

Perhaps if a large number of Americans would pay more attention to actions and merit than race or gender our politicians would then reflect this. It is interesting that a party that claims to be so for minorities has so many in its ranks that support racism and bigotry. — jcope (@jcope58486439) June 23, 2019

Tone deaf Joe — jlrael (@johnrael25) June 22, 2019

If he can’t see what he did wrong there, he’s toast. — American Woman (@jonimarielew) June 23, 2019

Wow, there are so many racists in the Democrat party. Wonder why we’ve never heard that before.🤔 — Zeno (@slickrock86) June 22, 2019

Its almost like he is self sabotaging his own campaign. Maybe he really doesn't want to run — Super Male Vitality (@TrumpMAGAman) June 22, 2019

At this rate he’ll never make it to 2020. — Ms. Pickles (@MsPicklesP) June 22, 2019

Put a muzzle on this man. He has no filter. — Beverly Jo Berry #MAGA #Trump🇺🇸🙏🏼⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@BeverlyJoBerry) June 22, 2019

He's dissing the socialist left. — American Spirit (@Dk50552648) June 22, 2019

This is misinformation. Fritz Hollings was my Senator and while he began his political career in support of segregation he evolved on the subject in the 1960s and desegregated public education in SC before Lyndon Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act. — Lobster (@LobsterDeep) June 22, 2019

We never said he didn’t evolve; it’s just so funny how a Democratic candidate for president can wax eloquent about working together with segregationalists in the old days, and yet liberals think MAGA means President Trump wants to move America backward.

If this is the past Trump wants to return the country to, why does Biden keep reminiscing about it? Of course, Biden too has been afforded the luxury of “evolving” on everything from segregated schools to the Hyde Amendment.

So when @JoeBiden says he's been fighting for civil rights for decades, does he include writing a letter to a segregationist Senator thanking him for helping him get his ANTI-BUSING legislation closer to a vote? Any thoughts @SymoneDSanders pic.twitter.com/eNfaWjpWK8 — Jordan (@JordanChariton) June 21, 2019

