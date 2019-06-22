Joe Biden made it clear the other day that he was not going to apologize to Cory Booker for bragging about his ability to work with segregationist senators back in the old days to get things done; not only that, he told a reporter “Cory should apologize” for asking for an apology.
Just as it was cool when Hillary Clinton declared former Klan leader Robert Byrd her mentor, it’s OK for liberals to like Sen. Fritz Hollings; you can tell because when the New York Times wrote his obituary earlier this year, they made sure to note in the headline that he was “a South Carolina senator who evolved.”
Biden doesn’t seem to give a damn about being associated with segregationalists, especially with old news clippings reporting on his opposition to busing making the rounds on social media.
Joe Biden today: “The only thing I miss is my buddy Fritz Hollings, he was one of my mentors and I’m sorry he’s not here”
Sen. Fritz Hollings (D-SC) was a segregationist who said blacks attend trade conferences so they can “get a good square meal” rather than “eating each other” pic.twitter.com/vYAlBmmtNd
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 22, 2019
Biden made similar remarks about Hollings last nighthttps://t.co/4DnB0R6EzB
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 22, 2019
Here's the record of Hollings' comments about blacks https://t.co/TG411fP0Ke
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 22, 2019
That’s kind of handy how if you’re a Democrat you can call blacks “race mongrels” and literally join the KKK and then “evolve” and “reform.”
This is misinformation. Fritz Hollings was my Senator and while he began his political career in support of segregation he evolved on the subject in the 1960s and desegregated public education in SC before Lyndon Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act.
— Lobster (@LobsterDeep) June 22, 2019
We never said he didn’t evolve; it’s just so funny how a Democratic candidate for president can wax eloquent about working together with segregationalists in the old days, and yet liberals think MAGA means President Trump wants to move America backward.
If this is the past Trump wants to return the country to, why does Biden keep reminiscing about it? Of course, Biden too has been afforded the luxury of “evolving” on everything from segregated schools to the Hyde Amendment.
So when @JoeBiden says he's been fighting for civil rights for decades, does he include writing a letter to a segregationist Senator thanking him for helping him get his ANTI-BUSING legislation closer to a vote? Any thoughts @SymoneDSanders pic.twitter.com/eNfaWjpWK8
— Jordan (@JordanChariton) June 21, 2019
