Here’s some amazing news from the Cleveland Clinic, which is pretty timely, considering that birth defects like spina bifida have been invoked so often recently to defend late-term abortions, or even denying basic medical care to a child that was delivered despite an attempt to abort it.
Cleveland Clinic successfully performed its first in utero fetal surgery to repair a spina bifida birth defect.https://t.co/ReH9nz32HQ pic.twitter.com/6YwT4mKHIF
— ClevelandClinicNews (@CleClinicNews) June 19, 2019
The Cleveland Clinic reports in a press release:
Cleveland Clinic has successfully performed its first in utero fetal surgery to repair a spina bifida birth defect in a nearly 23-week-old fetus.
A multispecialty team of clinicians performed the surgery in February, and the baby, a girl, was later delivered by caesarean section near full term June 3, making it northern Ohio’s first surgery of its kind. Mother and daughter are doing well.
…
Spina bifida is a birth defect that is most often discovered during the routine anatomy scan typically performed when a fetus is around 18 weeks old.
Crazy how so many people would argue that the baby girl wasn’t a human being since she hadn’t been delivered yet; then again, there are more than a few “feminists” who consider a fetus nothing more than a parasite feeding off its host.
Screw them: this is awesome news.
Awesome news!
— Sandy (@RightGlockMom) June 19, 2019
On a 23 week old fetus no less. How incredible. God bless the doctors, the mother and the little baby.
— chickenswoupmix (@chickenswoupmix) June 19, 2019
What we can do now to meet the needs of the tiniest patients is amazing.
— Merchant of Grain, Former womb occupier, Texan (@grind_the_grist) June 19, 2019
It's great that this mother determined her child's life had value.
— TJ Pittinger (@TJ_Pittinger) June 19, 2019
Beautiful, amazing wonderful news! Especially in the midst of so many in the media who want to forget that a fetus is a life.
— Sarah Spencer (@s_t_spencer) June 19, 2019
If preborn children are patients, they are also people worthy of our nation's protection.
— Live Action (@LiveAction) June 19, 2019
This is awesome!
— catie lord (@tudsgrl) June 19, 2019
Congratulations, Cleveland Clinic!
— Blindfold Bethany (@NotBlindfolded) June 19, 2019
Spina Bifida: …
Cleveland Clinic: pic.twitter.com/YzWh96QElg
— Shayn Danks (@shayndanks) June 19, 2019
Absolutely badass
— Adrian (@adrjaco) June 19, 2019
Wow, this is mind blowing 🙏🏼👊🏻
— Covet Grind (@vmentertainment) June 19, 2019
Incredible. The brilliance of some people amazes me. God bless them and the little people whose lives will be improved.
— Milksy25 (@milksy25) June 19, 2019
Awesome! This is the kind healthcare we need for babies!
— Jason (@jason_hampton) June 19, 2019
Absolutely insane. Bravo 👏🏻
— Dmenna (@danato84) June 19, 2019
yall are steadily on the cutting edge of technology and medicine. Hats off to the incredible minds at work!
— Nick Russo (@Kingnickrusso) June 19, 2019
Pushing humanity forward, congratulations to everyone that worked and is working in this
— Victoria Mathews 💛🖤 (@thevickymathews) June 19, 2019
I have spina bifida, and this is crazy dope!!! Shout out to the people that made it happen
— Bryce Harper (@34corbetto) June 19, 2019
So glad this showed up in my timeline thanks to @MarthaByrne10! I was born with spina bifida. At 35 years-old, I’m grateful for the dedicated research and progress that has been made by multiple top medical facilities.🙌
— ahjau (@ahjau) June 19, 2019
I wonder what Planned Parenthood thinks of this
— Vanessa (@vanessanoheart) June 19, 2019
Reproductive healthcare in its true form!!!
— Aspiring Homemaker (@westerninfidel) June 19, 2019
Great comment!
— Gabriel Hughes (@Pastor_Gabe) June 19, 2019
Agreed.
