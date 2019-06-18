You probably don’t remember Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse for anything he’s ever done as a senator, but you might remember him as the guy who was quite literally obsessed with Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s high school yearbook. The key to taking down Kavanaugh, after Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony failed to convince, was somewhere in that yearbook, or in his calendars. It had to be there. Maybe by turning over his calendars, Kavanaugh had actually provided Congress with proof that he actually did attend the very party he’d repeatedly denied being at.

It seems as though Whitehouse is still butthurt over Kavanaugh’s confirmation. While the rest of liberal Twitter is arguing that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was actually referring to the Boer War when she brought up concentration camps and “Never forget,” Whitehouse was ensuring America didn’t forget that Kavanaugh lied his way onto the Supreme Court.

Maybe he finally found proof in Kavanaugh’s yearbook that he was drugging the punch and running gang-rape parties in high school. Better keep looking! If Whitehouse is your senator, maybe send him a magnifying glass or something since he’s probably gone through a few.

