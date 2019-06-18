You probably don’t remember Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse for anything he’s ever done as a senator, but you might remember him as the guy who was quite literally obsessed with Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s high school yearbook. The key to taking down Kavanaugh, after Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony failed to convince, was somewhere in that yearbook, or in his calendars. It had to be there. Maybe by turning over his calendars, Kavanaugh had actually provided Congress with proof that he actually did attend the very party he’d repeatedly denied being at.

It seems as though Whitehouse is still butthurt over Kavanaugh’s confirmation. While the rest of liberal Twitter is arguing that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was actually referring to the Boer War when she brought up concentration camps and “Never forget,” Whitehouse was ensuring America didn’t forget that Kavanaugh lied his way onto the Supreme Court.

We must never forget how Kavanaugh lied his way onto the Court, on the back of a fake FBI investigation and a partisan male- and Republican-victimhood saga he created to drown out the witness against him. Might be good for the House to investigate that FBI "investigation." https://t.co/JEUerQrykp — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) June 18, 2019

Maybe he finally found proof in Kavanaugh’s yearbook that he was drugging the punch and running gang-rape parties in high school. Better keep looking! If Whitehouse is your senator, maybe send him a magnifying glass or something since he’s probably gone through a few.

What a malicious and deceitful tweet https://t.co/BDvgxGFU0Y — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) June 18, 2019

Kavanaugh is what showed me that people have let Trump turn them into everything they said they were against. — Crotchety Old Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) June 18, 2019

You can let the smear go now. You lost. You remind me of that Japanese soldier who stumbled out of the brush in the 1970s, thinking WWII was still going on. — Princess of Whales (@corrcomm) June 18, 2019

Get over it already. — William van Beek (@MavRoxWrites) June 18, 2019

You have no scruples — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) June 18, 2019

This is libelous Senator. You’d better have the evidence to back up this outlandish accusation — Scott Akos (@AkosScott) June 18, 2019

This is an outrageous lie. — AttackPilotTrader (@BenAltitude) June 18, 2019

You brought the man back into a senate hearing to talk about farts… — Edward Gemma II 🇺🇸 (@Edgemms) June 18, 2019

Your questions about “boofing” were the highlight of your career huh? — Richie (@Richie_Sloth) June 18, 2019

You boofed his confirmation, Sheldon. — RMAber🇺🇸⛽️🛢🌐 (@ryanaber) June 18, 2019

Gaslighting. Who pays you to do that? — BroJ (@ldsknack) June 18, 2019

That’s right. Judge Kavanaugh was CLEARLY the leader of a team of serial gang rapists. — Robb Newton (@BestRobbNewton) June 18, 2019

Too bad you can't prove he lied, but you can prove Ford's story was extremely inconsistent. He's on the court. Get the hell over it already. — Jake Tanner (@JTTX16) June 18, 2019

You mean the witness who told at least 4 different versions of her story? With the ever changing year, her age and number of people present? That witness? — commonsense (@commonsense258) June 18, 2019

Wow, you're still stuck on Kavanaugh? Stop embarrassing Rhode Island — Walt (@WGF3) June 18, 2019

This is a malicious smear. You're a disgrace. — B-dub (@URoverdrive) June 18, 2019

Kavanagh has been investigated by the FBI many times for the various roles he’s maintained throughout his career. Were all those investigations fake too? — Donna Gilman Hoyle (@DonnaHoyle2) June 18, 2019

Throughout the entire hearings, Kavanaugh was the only one to present even a smidge of evidence to back his narrative—despite being the accused. I remember a time when “innocent until proven guilty” meant something — Bored_In_America (@Bored_In_USA) June 18, 2019

This is one of the worst, most dishonest, slimy tweets I've seen from an elected official. And Trump is POTUS, so Sheldon you've put in a lot of work to be this awful. — CKent (@CKentDP) June 18, 2019

I thought after the whole "let's use RICO to prosecute 'climate deniers'" was the most pathetic thing you could come up with. I thought wrong. #idiot — CronyCap Buzzkiller (@jdftgadsden) June 18, 2019

Shush. Busy little man. Shush. — Artimus DeDriver (@Art_of_Innuendo) June 18, 2019

You’re actually insane. It’s not a joke. You’re crazy. — Chauncey Holt 🌐 (@ChaunceyHolt24) June 18, 2019

You owe him and his family multiple apologies. You are beyond despicable. — Melodie Willis Golde (@waterspryt) June 18, 2019

Shame on you for continuing to lie to the public. Democrats exposed their dirty tactics to smear a political opponent with lies and no evidence. The American people saw exactly what you guys were trying to do. Kavenaugh was an excellent pick and still is. — Camtini (@MrsCamtini) June 18, 2019

Literally everything in this tweet is false and did not happen. — Liberty Liger (@LibertyLiger) June 18, 2019

No, you liberals lied to try and justify smearing Kavanagh! Which of the 6 FBI investigations are fake? The "witness" had 0 credibility. The only one being partisan is you! — Michael Jones (@thespiked200) June 18, 2019

Rhode Island is awfully small. Apparently too small to find a decent senator there. — Jason (@Jason59368221) June 18, 2019

You are once again evidence that you don’t have to be intelligent to be in the Senate. — Coach East (@Jbeast42) June 18, 2019

The only thing I get from this tweet is that Rhode Island voters are excessively stupid. — Rick Braun (@rickyb_sports) June 18, 2019

You and your constituents are an embarrassment — nunya (@callinyouout81) June 18, 2019

Delete this tweet. — Elisabeth (@grizzlymamabear) June 18, 2019

P.S.

RIP Merrick Garland — Diesel Cooper (@Simplekindoffan) June 18, 2019

Related: