You are of course aware by now that they’re such a thing as being an “influencer” and making money off of it. George Takei is one of those influencers; he built up a huge Twitter following by tweeting cute and witty things for years, and then TDS set in and his account’s never been the same.

We like the Democrats in that they’re consistent; they just keep thinking that pulling in celebrities like Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus and Lena Dunham is really going to win over independents in the heartland. Why, Pete Buttigieg even managed to rope in Gwyneth Paltrow and Bradley Whitford to host a fundraiser during his swing through town, while poor Joe Biden can’t even score an endorsement from his BFF Alyssa Milano.

We’re guessing this is a Pride Month stunt, but the Democrats have handed over the keys to their Twitter feed to Takei Monday.

Hi, it’s @GeorgeTakei, and I’m “taking over” @TheDemocrats today! Now, full disclosure, the RNC also offered, but I said only if I could pull a Justin Bieber and ask to fight Lindsey Graham in a cage match. pic.twitter.com/UpoyUrjec6 — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) June 17, 2019

Here’s some of that Takei wisdom that makes watching “Star Trek” reruns so fulfilling.

We are in a time when our hard-won rights, such as the right to access health care and the right to serve, are under assault by Donald Trump. — George Takei — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) June 17, 2019

Our civil rights are also under assault at the local and state levels with the passage of so-called “religious freedom” bills, which actually are just “permission to discriminate” bills. — George Takei — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) June 17, 2019

The LGBTQ community forms a critical voting bloc that can help sweep out the forces of regression and bigotry across this country. Voting has never been more important. In the spirit of Stonewall, it’s time to press back. — George Takei — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) June 17, 2019

We do wish that talking point about the military’s transgender ban would die; it might if people actually read about it.

But please, keep Takei on all week and make sure to get Lena Dunham on too — people love her.

who is this even for — august smith 🎀 waluigi – CURRENT MOOD: [normal] (@augustjsmith) June 17, 2019

george takei — dag hammarskjold's ghost (@yezvarn_qvilaxl) June 17, 2019

Just showed this to some swing voters in an Iowa cafe and they asked me if they can vote for Biden twice. — Rob Crudités (@MeteorPen) June 17, 2019

Guys. Stop it. — DesiLady (@uzmab) June 17, 2019

hi its “the democrats” and we’re “taking over” the dumpster behind a chili’s — andy 🔥 (@skinny412) June 17, 2019

Lol we're going to lose 2020. — Chris Beall (@Yeah_Okay_Man) June 17, 2019

Please stop. — perry v (@perrysgoodposts) June 17, 2019

Who needs good policy when you have celebrities? SMART — Dave policy policy policy (@Bizzdave) June 17, 2019

This is so embarrassing. — Jack Feels The Bern🌹🐦 (@CranesNoSkyhook) June 17, 2019

This is not epic — 『w i l l i g a n』 (@acrosstherubic1) June 17, 2019

any chance you could not do this instead — pleasure kevin (@nicemuscles) June 17, 2019

This is going great — Cuba Gooding III (@dabid55) June 17, 2019

make it stop — jon (@jgv) June 17, 2019

oh hell yes I love stargate! — MechaDad Industries (@coolranchzaku) June 17, 2019

Please stop doing this — Will Deasey (@deasey_will) June 17, 2019

Who is this trying to appeal to? — Nathan Luecking (@nathanluecking) June 17, 2019

George Takei — Lt. Thomas “Tooth” Mucini 🇺🇸 (@TomMucini) June 17, 2019

Guy sort-of known for a bit part on a cheesy space Western half a century ago is as clever as expected. Oh, and just the deep thinker you want speaking for your party. https://t.co/zv1UyaGa2I — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) June 17, 2019

Intellectual star power! Wesley Crusher tomorrow? pic.twitter.com/hcYhRLCvLX — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) June 17, 2019

No one wants this — Ben (@sus_104) June 17, 2019

Whoa edgy! Can’t believe they let him do this!!!! — chantix stan account (@drunkardville) June 17, 2019

thanks for consolidating all the bad thoughts into one account — kellen lux (@KellenOnWheels) June 17, 2019

It was so easy to leave this party. — Tom Kendrick (@tkendrick21) June 17, 2019

Oh, get Jim Carrey next, and he can just post his grotesque paintings and give medical advice! Or Gwyneth Paltrow can show how DIY coffee enemas are the Democrats’ path to victory in 2020.

