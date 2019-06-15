As Twitchy reported early Thursday morning, the U.S. Navy was assisting two oil tankers that had been attacked in the Gulf of Oman near Iran. The Washington Post’s Beirut bureau chief almost immediately put the blame on President Trump after he “failed to heed the last tanker warning” and imposed more economic sanctions on Iran.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said a government intelligence assessment laid the blame at the feet of the Iranians.

Of course, he didn’t provide evidence because the Trump administration does nothing but lie, right George Takei?

Plenty of evidence has been made public since Thursday, but Newsweek isn’t sold, and even reported that “Others have pointed to the possibility that Thursday’s attacks, as well as the attacks on four tankers in the same waters a month ago, were so-called ‘false-flag’ operations carried out by Israel, another arch foe of Iran, to make Iran appear responsible.”

Are we the only ones who remember back in 2016 when Iranian Revolutionary Guard vessels repeatedly harassed U.S. destroyers by doing intercept runs with their guns uncovered? But that was then; when the Iranian navy fired shots at a Singapore-flagged tanker in the Gulf, President Obama met with Iranian leaders at Camp David and said he discussed Iran’s destabilizing activities and his hopes to achieve “peace” and “good neighborliness” with Iran.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw dropped Ben “Iran Deal” Rhodes when he expressed doubt over Pompeo’s assertion, and Sen. Marco Rubio also called out the doubters Thursday:

There’s video if that helps.

It’s crazy how many people deeply want the perpetrator not to be Iran but either the U.S. or Israel.

We’re not inclined to give Iran the benefit of the doubt … on anything.

