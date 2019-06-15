It’s not a secret that 2020 hopeful Kirsten Gillibrand is on the pro-abortion bandwagon with the rest of her party, and even Joe Biden was eventually shamed (by his good pal Alyssa Milano?) into flip-flopping overnight and announcing he would repeal the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits federal money paying for abortions.

But in this video, Gillibrand not only announces her intention to repeal the Hyde Amendment; she also guarantees there will be federal money available in all 50 states for “women’s reproductive care,” i.e., abortion.

She’s still polling at 0 percent, but we’re not sure just how far left frontrunner Biden will move to appease the same Democrat voters.

