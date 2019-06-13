First off, our condolences to the four Democratic candidates who didn’t make the cut for the first of the Democratic primary debates. It was a really low bar to qualify — make even the smallest showing in the polls or con 65,000 donors to support you — but not everyone managed to jump that hurdle. Our condolences to Steve Bullock, Seth Moulton, Wayne Messam, and Mike Gravel.

In any case, here’s who’s going to be on stage for the first debate:

Trending

This is going to be amazing. Trump should show up and debate all 20 just to get it over with.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: $20debateDemocratic primaryDNCqualifiers