Wednesday marks the third anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla., that left 49 dead and 53 others wounded. Naturally, the Democratic candidates for president are marking the anniversary, mostly by calling for gun control and expressing their solidarity with the gay and Latino community.

Three years later, the horrific attack on Pulse Nightclub still shakes our nation to the core. A night that should have been a celebration of love and life was cut short by unspeakable terror. Today, we remember those we lost — including so many in the LGBTQ community. pic.twitter.com/vdNyZEjlRr — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 12, 2019

We gathered together this morning at the LGBTQ Memorial to remember the lives lost three years ago at Pulse and to commit to the fight for full equality. We will continue to be there for one another and ensure everyone is treated with dignity and respect. pic.twitter.com/V96h4S33Vm — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) June 12, 2019

Three years ago today, a shooter armed with hate and semi-automatic weapons murdered 49 people at Pulse nightclub. We must do more than remember the victims: We must fight to end gun violence, and refuse to accept homophobia, transphobia, and racism—wherever it takes root. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) June 12, 2019

We remember the 49 lives lost to senseless gun violence and hate at the #Pulse nightclub in Orlando three years ago today. We must finally pass commonsense gun safety legislation, and continue the fight against hatred and bigotry in all its forms. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 12, 2019

Today we honor those lost at #Pulse. It wasn’t an attack on just one community–it was an attack on LGBTQ Americans, Latinx Americans, and Black Americans. It was an attack on people who look like me, and an attack on people who look nothing like me. It was an attack on all of us. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) June 12, 2019

Change will not just happen. We need Congress to deliver on common-sense gun laws supported by an American majority, like universal background checks and a ban on military-style assault weapons. And we need every state to pass a hate crimes law. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) June 12, 2019

3 years ago today 49 lives were ended in the horrific shooting at The #Pulse Nightclub. Today, we remember those victims and their loved ones, and stand strong in support of the LGBTQ+ community. — John Delaney (@JohnDelaney) June 12, 2019

When 49 people were murdered at Pulse three years ago, it was an attack on our LGBTQ+ and Latinx communities. Today I’m remembering the victims and their loved ones, and I promise to #HonorThemWithAction by continuing to fight for #GunReformNow. pic.twitter.com/bxrCRLx6bp — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 12, 2019

Three years ago, 49 lives were lost at #Pulse. Today we mourn them, celebrate them, and continue our fight in honor of their memories. Hate cannot win. — Steve Bullock (@GovernorBullock) June 12, 2019

Today, the LGBTQ+ and Latinx communities are in my heart. Three years after #Pulse, we remember the 49 people taken too soon and #HonorThemWithAction. Every day, but especially today, we must recommit ourselves to ending gun violence in America. — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) June 12, 2019

3 years ago, our LGBTQ community was targeted by a domestic terrorist at #Pulse. 49 innocent people lost their lives. We must protect one another from senseless hate and terror. This means passing strict federal gun laws. Anything less is unacceptable.#HonorThemWithAction — John Hickenlooper (@Hickenlooper) June 12, 2019

Three years ago today, we lost 49 remarkable people who enriched the lives of their friends, families, and communities. As we honor their memories, we also recommit to building a nation that is free of hate and violence. #pulse — Michael Bennet (@MichaelBennet) June 12, 2019

Three years ago, 49 lives were lost in a mass shooting targeting the Pulse nightclub—the deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in history. We must act to end these tragedies, and prevent those that would harm LGBTQ individuals from obtaining firearms. https://t.co/rC9lCfHrlb — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) June 12, 2019

We lost their lives at #Pulse. In Congress, @repjohnlewis led us to take a seat on the House Floor until Republicans would stand up and do what’s right. They never did. We sat for over 26 hours to honor the victims of Pulse. Our work has never stopped. https://t.co/vqVU5Mksgj — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) June 12, 2019

And who gets the award for bringing the NRA into the whole mess? Cory Booker, ladies and gentlemen.

Three years ago at #Pulse nightclub, we lost 49 lives to hate. I still hold the pain of this tragedy deep in my heart. As president, I will end the NRA's reign & pass gun safety policy to save lives. We can—and we will—build a nation based on love & respect for one another. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) June 12, 2019

Sincerely, we don’t in any way mean to diminish the tragedy and senseless loss of life. But is it just us, or did anyone else notice how plenty mentioned gun control but no one mentioned Islamic terrorism? We remember the victims, and we also remember that shooter Omar Mateen called 911 before and during the shooting spree to pledge allegiance to ISIS and give a shout-out to his “homeboys,” the Boston Marathon bombers.

Would you think that maybe just one candidate would have mentioned standing up to the threat of Islamic terrorism instead of simply disarming law-abiding American citizens?

These are all for Booker since he decided to bring the NRA into the discussion:

What does the NRA have to do with Pulse? — 🍒Laura🍒 (@laura_Co_9) June 12, 2019

I Didnt know the NRA was involved with that crime… — harry (@harry19602584) June 12, 2019

The NRA had nothing to do with the nut case that shot those people. — Joan🇺🇸 (@okie_joan_usa) June 12, 2019

The shooter wasn't part of the NRA — A. Pacheco (@revivin_ophelia) June 12, 2019

5 million of us are the NRA. The reason it exists is because of pandering politicians like you. — Don B (@donbtd) June 12, 2019

what did the NRA have to do with Pulse?

You couldn't even make Newark safe from gun violence!

STOP — vj09 (@vjan09) June 12, 2019

It wasn't the @NRA

The shooter Omar Mateen said in the 911 call "I pledge allegiance to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi of the Islamic State". — LeeRoy Rock (@454ROCK) June 12, 2019

Three years ago at #Pulse nightclub, we lost 49 lives to hate. @CoryBooker still holds the pain of this tragedy deep in his heart. So much so that he conflates #terrorism w #guncontrol and the @NRA in order to advance his political agenda. #WeSeeYou💩#gun #guns @DLoesch #nra pic.twitter.com/Z1gIpwJCH3 — MIKE BRESLIN'S TRULY AWFUL TWEETS (@mikebreslin815) June 12, 2019

49 lives lost to an Islamic terrorist. There, fixed it for you. And the NRA had nothing to do with it. The FBI, on the other hand, dropped the ball. Just like Parkland. And Boston. — Michael Cordeiro (@methinksright) June 12, 2019

*Radical Islamic terror — BLESSED 216 🇺🇸 (@number1shred) June 12, 2019

It was done by a radical Islamic jihadist — kev H (@Heshel86) June 12, 2019

Yes but don’t blame the Islamic extremist , blame guns. — kat (@flowers_diy) June 12, 2019

Wasn’t that perpetrated by a self loathing gay Muslim?

What did the NRA have to do with it?

Tell the Muslims to stop killing Americans would be more appropriate. — Bill (@Bill_ADON) June 12, 2019

So you blame the tool not that ideology that drove the murderer? What a dumb, ineffective, and pandering statement. You will never be POTUS. — Speedy G (@CocknfireDC) June 12, 2019

So it was the weapon that hated homosexuals? Or was it the Muslim murderer and his wife? — Manimal (@Ionlytwatdrunk) June 12, 2019

You’re blaming only the gun and not the ideology behind why tragedy occurred? How can anyone only get behind that? — Ernie “Big Ern” Esquire (@EsquireErnie) June 12, 2019

I don't get it…..your gun safety policy is going to eliminate hate? That sounds awesome! How does it work? — Mark Ladolcetta (@MarkLadolcetta) June 12, 2019

Virtue signaling at the expense of those that lost their lives to someone with mental illness. 👎🏻 NRA does not sell guns

Violent people will find a violent way – how’s London looking these days w/ their violence?

Let’s not even discuss your time in Newark, NJ, such a safe city😂 — B (@BJMCGL) June 12, 2019

dude…you can honor the victims without turning it into a campaign moment. Let the words of prayer speak for themselves. — ⚖️☠️Pirate, JD/MBA☠️⚖️ (@PirateAtLaw) June 12, 2019

I feel embarrassed for you — Angelo fabiani (@Angelofabiani3) June 12, 2019

