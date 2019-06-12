Wednesday marks the third anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla., that left 49 dead and 53 others wounded. Naturally, the Democratic candidates for president are marking the anniversary, mostly by calling for gun control and expressing their solidarity with the gay and Latino community.

And who gets the award for bringing the NRA into the whole mess? Cory Booker, ladies and gentlemen.

Sincerely, we don’t in any way mean to diminish the tragedy and senseless loss of life. But is it just us, or did anyone else notice how plenty mentioned gun control but no one mentioned Islamic terrorism? We remember the victims, and we also remember that shooter Omar Mateen called 911 before and during the shooting spree to pledge allegiance to ISIS and give a shout-out to his “homeboys,” the Boston Marathon bombers.

Would you think that maybe just one candidate would have mentioned standing up to the threat of Islamic terrorism instead of simply disarming law-abiding American citizens?

These are all for Booker since he decided to bring the NRA into the discussion:

