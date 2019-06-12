As Twitchy reported earlier, the House Oversight and Reform Committee were scheduled to vote Wednesday to hold Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt for defying subpoenas demanding documents detailing the addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

The vote has now taken place and the committee has voted along party lines … with the exception of Republican Rep. Justin Amash, who became the darling of the Left when he became the first Republican Congressman to call for President Trump’s impeachment, which he did in an epic Twitter thread that brought Democrat activist Alyssa Milano to tears. Daily Beast columnist Matt Lewis wrote that Amash should run for president, which some speculated was on his mind already.

Oversight Cmte approves contempt resolution for Barr and Ross over the Census. The vote was 24-15

All Democrats voted yes. All Republicans voted no except Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) who voted yea.

The resolution must go to the floor to have both Barr and Ross held in contempt. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 12, 2019

After the Oversight Cmte vote on contempt for Barr/Ross, Amash defends voting aye. Says it was the right thing to do in his mind — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 12, 2019

Amash on why he broke with party ranks & voted for contempt for Barr/Ross: I didn't think any of the excuses presented were legitimate. I stuck with what I believed..I’m not here to vote with one party. I’m here to follow the constitution and the law — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 12, 2019

The No Sanctuary for Criminals Act, also known as Kate’s Law after Kate Steinle? Yeah, we remember.

So Democrats (and Amash) are going to these lengths to keep a citizenship question off the United States census? Guess it’s really, really important to them not to get an accurate count of who’s in the country legally and who’s not.

