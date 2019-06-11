We’ve said it before, but we feel sorry for the poor sucker who pays off her student loan debt the day before some Democratic Socialist president decides to wipe the slate clean and forgive all student loans.

But there’s never a Democratic policy that doesn’t have a media sob story to go with it, so here’s Chad Albright, everyone.

"I had to escape this debtors’ prison," he said. It felt like there was no other choice. "That's what America became to me, a prison. So I left."https://t.co/S1N4dUV3pC — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 11, 2019

Calling America a prison didn’t win over our hearts, so we decided to read a little further to find the point where we sympathized with this clown. We didn’t get that far:

Eventually, Chad Albright just couldn’t take it anymore. The rejection, the depression, the mounting bills, it became too much to deal with all on his own. “I had to escape this debtors’ prison,” he said. It felt like there was no other choice. “That’s what America became to me, a prison. So I left.” Albright bought a one-way ticket to China and boarded an airplane, uncertain if he would ever return to the country he once considered home. It was 2011, and Albright was 30 years old, starting over in a country more than 7,000 miles away from his life in Pennsylvania — away from his family, his friends, and far away from the $30,000 he owed in student loans.

Did we read that correctly? $30,000 in student loans? So he bought a one-way ticket to China instead? So far we feel this guy is a total loser … but it gets worse. Apparently, he’s still in China, since the interview was done over Skype:

“I was expected to make a $400 loan payment every month, but I had no money, no sustainable income,” Albright said during a Skype interview. “College ruined my life.” In high school, he read books about the American dream, classics like “The Great Gatsby” and “The Grapes of Wrath.” If he worked hard, it would pay off — that’s what he was always told. But, Albright said, he now knows those were just stories. “There was no future for me in the United States,” Albright said. “And the American dream? Yeah, it doesn’t exist.”

Yeah, enjoy the Chinese dream, loser. No, wait, he left China and now lives in Ukraine. And according to USA TODAY, “He hasn’t checked his student loan account in nearly eight years, either.”

“I hardly ever think about it,” he said.

You took the money. Man up and pay it back. 🙄 — brian knueve (@BrianKnueve) June 11, 2019

Way to take responsibility dude! pic.twitter.com/duRlzgQefh — Billy Barnett (@BillyCannon76) June 11, 2019

Let me capsulate this story:

He gets in over his head for a degree he could have gotten at a local junior college.

He’s so upset over his own bad decisions, he skips town abandoning family. His parents must be so proud. What an example for his kids. #twat — Jim Horton (@MrPostmaster) June 11, 2019

What? Nobody told you that you had to pay the loan back? Happy trails. — Bart Munson (@bamunson) June 11, 2019

Well…. that was a little dramatic… — SMG (@neptune48167) June 11, 2019

How can we get ALL radical left wing democrats to adopt this way of thinking? Please go! — brian lackey (@brian_lackey_) June 11, 2019

“In high school, he read books about the American dream, classics like "The Great Gatsby" and "The Grapes of Wrath." If he worked hard, it would pay off — that’s what he was always told.” Neither of those novels was selling the work hard – pay off message. Did he go to college? — Soothsayer (@MadiNatiDadi) June 11, 2019

Good point … did he actually read “The Grapes of Wrath”? It’s not exactly the American dream John Steinbeck was writing about there. Maybe he wasn’t college material in the first place?

I am a high school teacher & teach seniors. I warn them about debt & tell them to pay as they go. There are plenty of schools you can do that, but young people only see today & immediate gratification. You borrow it you owe it, it’s called responsibility — Marilyn Broyles (@BroylesMarilyn) June 11, 2019

This way lies real misery. Running and hiding never solves anything. Your choices and your actions require your responsibility and accountability for them. Next comes blame. Blaming others for your life. Finally regret with the realization that you did have other options. — Frank Gilbert (@PFGilbert) June 11, 2019

"I knew I had to pay the money back before I took the loans, but then I just decided I didn't want to." Zoomers in a nutshell. — tweetreadingaccount (@tweetreadingac1) June 11, 2019

Went to China with an education he stole and got a job teaching with the stolen education. Pay your debt like everyone else and then do whatever you want #soft #manup pic.twitter.com/7G57OoNTTE — Kimberly Swinney (@KMc_Swinney) June 11, 2019

This guy might be the dumbest person I’ve ever read about in a news story. Incredibly stupid. He’s the poster child for stupidity and bad decisions. — Soothsayer (@MadiNatiDadi) June 11, 2019

Two things stand out about this story, (1) he got a degree in public relations problem #1, (2) 30k debt, that's it. My car payment is more than his school loan and his is for 10 years. Not the smartest kid in Ukraine — Dano1701 (@Dano17011) June 11, 2019

He says prison but I don't think he knows what it means. You typically can't just leave a prison. This guy is a bigger loser than @SadiqKhan — OG (@otgraves) June 11, 2019

He still is on the hook even if he settles in Antartica — Michael (@Ronsoco67) June 11, 2019

He’ll probably head there next when he decides Ukraine is like a prison too.

