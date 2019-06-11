Joe Biden was on a roll in Iowa today. As Twitchy reported, he explained that under President Joe Biden, “we’re going to cure cancer.” So researchers have been holding back all this time just waiting for the right president? Why didn’t President Obama cure cancer when Biden was vice president, we wonder.

Curing cancer is a fine reason to vote for Biden, but he also gave a good reason to vote against President Trump: he’s “literally an existential threat to America.” And really — he almost did wipe out the population with tax cuts and a repeal of net neutrality rules. It’s lucky anyone’s still around to vote in 2020.

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden on President Donald Trump: “I believe that the president is literally an existential threat to America” pic.twitter.com/nxEqaff1HO — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 11, 2019

He's already lost, just doesn't know it yet. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 11, 2019

Oh he knows it…….😁 — Glenn Gardner (@GlennGardner8) June 11, 2019

He’s going to lose the Democrat nomination — Loren (@LorenSethC) June 11, 2019

I don't think he'll be the Dem nominee, but I really, really wish he was. Trump would kill him in a debate. It would be like Ali just dancing around and jabbing someone to bits. — Little Larry Sellers (@SpawnOfDanelaw) June 11, 2019

You’ve got it all wrong; Biden was the one who was going to take Trump behind the school gym and teach him some manners.

He is also a threat to unemployment, illegal immigration, etc — Bill Burke (@bestar73) June 11, 2019

Lunch-bucket Joe is trying to connect with millennials by using the word “literally.” — Nick St. Denis (@NickStDenis) June 11, 2019

He needs to just stop… it’s embarrassing. — lynnettewisk (@lynnettewisk) June 11, 2019

He gets 18 Scrabble points for using that word, existential. — matt (@huntforbird) June 11, 2019

“Mr. Vice President, you said President Trump is ‘literally an existential threat.’ Could you explain exactly what you meant by that?”

Surprised he didn’t say extra terrestrial by accident — #TeamBallard 🔥🔥 (@E_G_T_B56) June 11, 2019

Literally — B (@BrookelynB01) June 11, 2019

Oh no, not literally!! — John Lyon (@jlyon99) June 11, 2019

He is an existential threat to Biden’s political career — FrameDC (@framedc) June 11, 2019

Pretty serious rhetoric from people always complaining about Trump’s rhetoric. https://t.co/zS5LuxnM4B — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 11, 2019

Sad state of affairs over at the DNC. — Gilbert Ellis (@A91AG) June 11, 2019

Nice crowd — Daniel Novak (@Harbordan) June 11, 2019

Wow….the crowd is so big…and noisy! If this keeps up he will start holding his rallies in phone booths! — REFFAN 🏀 (@highiqreffan) June 11, 2019

We noticed they ditched the IJOWA banners that no one could decipher.

I’ve heard this “existential threat” comment before — Sean O'Casey (@SeanOCasey1) June 11, 2019

Did he steal that line from @GretaThunberg? — Winsurgency (@winsurgency) June 11, 2019

I ignore anything people say after the word existential. — Logic_Patriot 🇺🇸 (@logic_patriot) June 11, 2019

Joe has no idea what existential means. — John Bishop (@JohnBis70276699) June 11, 2019

Biden is an existential threat to personal space. — Vin Sidious (@VinSidious) June 11, 2019

I agree completely. Trump is an existential threat to the liberal utopia that was built by Clinton and nearly perfected by Obama. The media have almost silenced the right except for a few media outlets. Trump has brought an unconventional balance back. — The Scamerican (@AmericanScots) June 11, 2019

Existential anything is a phrase lazy thinkers use to seem profound & intellectual. Biden parroted a silly Dem talking point, but he’s partly right: Trump IS a threat—to his presidential dreams. He’s also a nightmare to Biden’s party—literally & existentially 😜. — Patrick (@warbyrd66) June 11, 2019

Wow…big news….Bernie said that 3 years ago — henderson (@pendletone) June 11, 2019

I guess Biden kept all his great ideas a secret from Obama for eight years. — Tom Orzechowski (@TomOrzechowski2) June 11, 2019

What a bunch of malarkey 😂 — Doc Holliday (@Cosito1Horacio) June 11, 2019

Joe's got it part right. Trump's an existential threat to the deep state, political class that wants to hold on to their power and generally have nothing but contempt for American citizens. — Philip Cahalin (@PhilipCahalin) June 11, 2019

If Biden believes president Trump is an existential threat to America, I wonder what he thinks about all the Americans who voted for Trump? — Bev (@BevH111) June 11, 2019

Deplorable? Say it, Joe.

* * *

Update:

We must have missed it, but Joe Biden also talked today about the need to be “a lot more civil in the way we engage one another.”

This Biden quote might do more to summarize the difference between what he's saying and what other candidates, like Bernie and Warren are: “We have to be a lot more civil in the way we engage one another, the politics is broken, the system isn’t broken, the politics are broken.” — Ginger Gibson (@GingerGibson) June 11, 2019

Related: