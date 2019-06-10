We had to give it up earlier to Rep. Doug Collins, who called out the House Judiciary Democrats are their stunt bringing out Watergate figure John Dean to testify on the Mueller report, but certainly not as a fact witness: “The ’70s called and wants its star witness back,” he zinged.

But now we have to give props to Rep. Matt Gaetz as well, who make it perfectly clear that Dean is anything but impartial and asked him exactly how many presidents he’s compared to Richard Nixon? It seems to be his thing with Republican administrations.

Matt Gaetz rips into convicted felon & CNN contributor John Dean, asks him how much money he's made selling books accusing Republican presidents of crimes Dean says he doesn't know Gaetz: “How much money do you make from CNN?” Dean: “Eh— I don’t really know exactly” THREAD pic.twitter.com/vq79YtECqQ — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 10, 2019

Dean really needs a new accountant if he doesn’t even know how much he gets paid for a CNN hit.

John Dean is a hyperpartisan Democrat, he has: -Called incidents in the Trump/Bush/Reagan administrations "worse than Watergate" -Said the FBI's criminal investigation into Hillary Clinton was "a totally bogus scandal" -Opposed impeaching former President's Clinton and Obama — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 10, 2019

Convicted felon and CNN contributor John Dean appears to suggest that he is a victim: “It’s not by choice that I’ve done a lot of this, it’s that I’ve been dragged into it” pic.twitter.com/RJlAaXFQwN — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 10, 2019

Poor dear, he’s been “dragged into it.” All he wanted to do was write books and do TV appearances and maybe provide Congressional testimony on occasion.

Nicely done. — Reggie Dunlop (@sgtbuzzcut) June 10, 2019

But he knows Trump is guilty!! — wynburn (@wynburn1Wynburn) June 10, 2019

Nothing is more relatable than a #DNC operative who makes so much $$$ they lose track of how much. #JohnDean — Random Stranger (@crystlgib) June 10, 2019

That stammering. My goodness. — Meggs Myers (@HopealwaysRene) June 10, 2019

What else is a disgraced and disbarred lawyer to do for money? — commonsense (@commonsense258) June 10, 2019

Spot On! The only reason #JohnDean is their before Congress is because he is @CNN & The #Democrats Puppet! Ridiculous they’re so desperate because they have zero on @POTUS ! Who are they calling next Woodward & Bernstein? This Circus has Zero to do with #Watergate 🤷‍♀️ — Elizabeth Carver ❤️ (@ElizabethMTHC) June 10, 2019

Welcome to the Thunderdome! You are not on CNN any more. — Todd Dickinson (@Opus61856) June 10, 2019

That was so satisfying to watch. 🥳 — Samantha Chang (@samantha_chang) June 10, 2019

I remember John Dean. I remember John Dean’s testimony. He lied and he lied and he lied I remember John Dean went to prison. He’s a former criminal. Democrats seem to like hearing from criminals. Beware the company you keep. “Bad company corrupts good character.” — Lois Bravo (@LoisBravo8) June 10, 2019

This is a joke. They have someone from 100 years ago answering questions now based on??? Some secret knowledge that he has of the news?? Because that is all he has a access to.. like the rest of the world lol — Diane🌸 (@DianeNoMoreLies) June 10, 2019

Gaetz is a tool, but clearly Nadler is trying to cover his ass by pretending there's something wrong with the question. — (((L.N. Smithee))) (@LNSmithee) June 10, 2019

Nadler is the one looking like a fool….had to call this guy to testi-lie for him…he doesn't know anything about the Mueller situation. — Penny Farrington (@pennyfarringto1) June 10, 2019

Has anyone asked John Dean to compare and contrast the spying that Nixon did to the spying that Obama did yet? — Kat ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@KateBarnard11) June 10, 2019

If they do, we’re certain he’ll claim the two aren’t comparable at all and nothing like Watergate. Worse than Watergate, yes, but he doesn’t get paid to say that.

