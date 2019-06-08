We’re old enough to remember when it was practically treasonous to question the integrity of the intelligence community; when President Trump went after Peter Strzok and Lisa Page and their “insurance policy,” he was making the good people of the FBI look bad. When he fired James Comey he was making the FBI look bad. John Brennan had a fit, as usual.

But now we guess it’s OK to question the FBI’s integrity again, because Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is claiming an FBI witness lied to her earlier this week, when he assured her she was not correct when she claimed that the FBI only targeted Muslims for terrorism charges and let white supremacists off the hook, charging them differently.

FBI Assistant Director for Counterterrorism Michael McGarrity assured her that was not correct, and that church shooter Dylann Roof, for example, had been labeled domestic terrorism and he was charged with a hate crime.

But as we all know by now, Ocasio-Cortez can never be challenged and let it stand. And for proof that the FBI witness lied to her, she retweeted progressive propaganda site NowThis News, which edited the exchange to make Ocasio-Cortez appear in the right.

This hearing was wild. First the FBI witness tried to say I was wrong. I tried to be generous + give benefit of doubt, but then we checked. I wasn’t. Violence by Muslims is routinely treated as “terrorism,” White Supremacist violence isn’t. Neo-Nazis are getting off the hook. https://t.co/RCjp4687by — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 5, 2019

Then explain to me why white supremacists are predominately in prisons…? BOP is overflowing with them. Check for yourself before you throw up on twitter again. FBI straight told you how it is, and having worked in BOP he’s absolutely correct. Buy a clue and fast — Ashley Paige Alsup (@alsup_paige) June 8, 2019

Actually, you were completely, 100% wrong. And even after having been schooled in a hearing by FBI Ass't Dir. McGarrity & having had time to research the law, you're 𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘭𝘭 wrong. It's apparent you believe whatever suits your agenda, reality be damned.

. — novaculus ❌ renegade dreg 🇺🇸 (@novaculus) June 8, 2019

that is so misinformed and false. You guys are trying to create a thing…talking about a manufactured crisis…smh — BeLikeMikeDaily (@BeLikeMikeDaily) June 8, 2019

She and her “sisters” in Congress really, really want to downplay their own anti-Semitism while making white supremacy a thing, while a Klan rally in Dayton recently, for example, drew a total of nine — nine — participants.

You literally were wrong. You could not have possibly been more wrong. How long before we can expect for you to mock everyone for taking you seriously on this? https://t.co/YV9f80dJmJ — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) June 8, 2019

Can you please point out where you checked your information? Plus how the FBI official was wrong during the hearing. You surely can tell me both! You surely wouldn't be lying or misspeaking on something this important would you? — Steve (@MACHTink) June 8, 2019

You were incorrect. Again. Do you ever admit when you get schooled? — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) June 8, 2019

Editing the video to make yourself sound right, not knowing the law, then using loaded phrases to get some extra donations 👍🏻 AOC — Austin Saltmarsh (@saltmarshaustin) June 8, 2019

I saw the whole thing on Associated Press. Maybe AOE should have posted that not a sound bite that made her look good. — Susan Kent (@outlanderlady12) June 7, 2019

You checked where? Because there is no charge for domestic terrorism. And your point that white extremists who assault someone receive lesser charges than Islamic radicals that mass murder a nightclub is absurd. You’re not looking for justice, quite the opposite. — SicSemp (@FreeCaveman7777) June 8, 2019

Amazingly, you're _still_ unable to grasp the basic fact the guy was telling you: there's no actual 'domestic terrorism' criminal statute under law. If you disagree, please cite the 'domestic terrorism' statute – go ahead, look it up and post what you find for everyone to see. — Daniel Ƀ (@csuwildcat) June 8, 2019

This tweet is completely and utterly disconnected from the actual laws and charges available. BUT RTs!!!!! — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) June 8, 2019

There is no federal domestic terrorism charge that covers the crimes committed by Dylann Roof or James Field. Individuals that have been charged with “terrorism” had allegations of a connection to a foreign terrorist org, which federal law does cover. — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) June 8, 2019

Watch full video of it being explained to herhttps://t.co/OqQAOwMIEy — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) June 8, 2019

You’re a lawmaker and you don’t even understand a very simple response. He even tried to dumb it down for you. We do not have a federal statute for domestic terrorism. The fact that Muslims terrorize in the name of ISIS really has you dumbfounded. 🤣🤣🤣 — THATcrawleyKID (@lawdog515) June 7, 2019

Neo-Natzis? How about Islamic Terrorists. Say it, AOC. Say Islamic Radicals. Islamic Terrorists! — Julie Ann – Live Free or Die (@NHHome12) June 7, 2019

“Some people did something” is the best we could hope for.

