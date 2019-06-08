We’re old enough to remember when it was practically treasonous to question the integrity of the intelligence community; when President Trump went after Peter Strzok and Lisa Page and their “insurance policy,” he was making the good people of the FBI look bad. When he fired James Comey he was making the FBI look bad. John Brennan had a fit, as usual.

But now we guess it’s OK to question the FBI’s integrity again, because Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is claiming an FBI witness lied to her earlier this week, when he assured her she was not correct when she claimed that the FBI only targeted Muslims for terrorism charges and let white supremacists off the hook, charging them differently.

FBI Assistant Director for Counterterrorism Michael McGarrity assured her that was not correct, and that church shooter Dylann Roof, for example, had been labeled domestic terrorism and he was charged with a hate crime.

But as we all know by now, Ocasio-Cortez can never be challenged and let it stand. And for proof that the FBI witness lied to her, she retweeted progressive propaganda site NowThis News, which edited the exchange to make Ocasio-Cortez appear in the right.

She and her “sisters” in Congress really, really want to downplay their own anti-Semitism while making white supremacy a thing, while a Klan rally in Dayton recently, for example, drew a total of nine — nine — participants.

“Some people did something” is the best we could hope for.

