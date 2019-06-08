You probably don’t remember it, but it was back in 2017 when the 21st annual Chicago Dyke March made news by ejecting participants waving a pride flag with the star of David, a decision made by organizers “after they repeatedly expressed support for Zionism during conversations with Dyke March Collective members.”

The Times of Israel even reported that award-winning reporter Gretchen Rachel Hammond, who broke the story, was removed from reporting duties and relegated to the sales desk.

As Twitchy reported, the D.C. Dyke March followed suit this year, banning the display of any Jewish symbols. Sure, you could bring your Palestinian flag, even though gays are persecuted there, but you couldn’t bring anything representing support for the most gay-friendly nation in the Middle East.

“All you have to do is remove the star.”

“In order for pride flags not to be about Israel, all you have to do is remove the (Jewish) Star” – @IfNotNowOrg Jewish collaborator guard at the entrance to the @dcdykemarch separating good Jews from bad Jews pic.twitter.com/Gmmyoaq0kc — Hen Mazzig ✡️🏳️‍🌈🇮🇱 (@HenMazzig) June 8, 2019

“Jews are welcome! As long as they hate themselves! Quietly!” ☺️🌈 — Andrew S. (@shoutingboy) June 8, 2019

In order to be that woke, all you have to do is lose your mind — Mixail (@nam_okk) June 8, 2019

After spending a lifetime fighting for LGBT rights I am horrified by the stupidity and rank anti-Semitism of these people. — Maer Roshan (@MaerRoshan) June 8, 2019

It’s just a fraction, but I hear you. — Hen Mazzig ✡️🏳️‍🌈🇮🇱 (@HenMazzig) June 8, 2019

Wait a sec. Let me get this straight, remove a ✡️ to not be about Zionism. Seems like a perfect request… Said NOBODY, EVER. — ASW (@ih8yourschool) June 8, 2019

She seems nice?? — Ken Heyman (@CanfieldKenny) June 8, 2019

The entire spectacle of identity politics is humanity failing miserably. — Philippe Assouline (@Philassie) June 8, 2019

All you have to do is hide your identity! 😖 — LMunt (@MdVR10) June 8, 2019

And really, isn’t that what Pride Month is all about? Hiding your identity to be accepted?

I love witching the far left eat itself. Ok maybe I could have said that better but you get my drift. — Jeff R (@JacketbyBerth) June 8, 2019

I like how she stops herself mid sentence because her brain just had an epiphany that anti zionism is in fact indistinguishable from antisemitism — Matt (@MatthewGalanty) June 8, 2019

I always thought that pride was about inclusivity. Apparantly it's for everyone as long as your not Jewish. Any thoughts @gaywonk — Craig Blackburn (@CB_HTID) June 8, 2019

How many pride marches are there in the Middle East? Asking for a friend — JaiP (@JaiP72) June 8, 2019

Ironic that Israel is the only place they could safely march in the Middle East. Try a dyke march in Gaza or the West Bank and see how that works out — spursnj (@spursnj1) June 8, 2019

The funny thing is…try waving a rainbow 🌈 flag in any other country in the Middle East. It wouldn't result in conversation like this. These people are blinded by their own hatred. — Cool Dad 🎷 🇺🇲 (@MildlyJoel) June 8, 2019

Those patronising passive aggressive gestures. — Nick Collins (@proudlibtard9) June 8, 2019

Crash at Intersectionality Boulevard. — Taxpayer1234 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Taxpayers1234) June 8, 2019

Related: