You probably don’t remember it, but it was back in 2017 when the 21st annual Chicago Dyke March made news by ejecting participants waving a pride flag with the star of David, a decision made by organizers “after they repeatedly expressed support for Zionism during conversations with Dyke March Collective members.”

The Times of Israel even reported that award-winning reporter Gretchen Rachel Hammond, who broke the story, was removed from reporting duties and relegated to the sales desk.

As Twitchy reported, the D.C. Dyke March followed suit this year, banning the display of any Jewish symbols. Sure, you could bring your Palestinian flag, even though gays are persecuted there, but you couldn’t bring anything representing support for the most gay-friendly nation in the Middle East.

“All you have to do is remove the star.”

And really, isn’t that what Pride Month is all about? Hiding your identity to be accepted?

