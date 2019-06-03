Is it just us, or does the Joe Biden campaign seem to be laying low? Sure, the guy’s at the top of every poll by a large margin, but how much of that has to do with the name recognition that comes with being vice president for eight years? Or maybe Democrats really do believe only a “moderate” like Biden has a chance at beating President Trump.

With his numbers high but his campaign floundering to get traction, it’s not surprising that his official Twitter account asked all you top Democrats out there earlier this month … what the hell do you want?

We didn’t need to click the survey to tell Biden what we want in 2020.

Trending

DO IT.

The Democrats are in trouble if they think Biden’s their top candidate.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020backfirecampaignJoe Bidenprioritiessurveytop Democrat