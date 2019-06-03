Is it just us, or does the Joe Biden campaign seem to be laying low? Sure, the guy’s at the top of every poll by a large margin, but how much of that has to do with the name recognition that comes with being vice president for eight years? Or maybe Democrats really do believe only a “moderate” like Biden has a chance at beating President Trump.

Oh, look, here's Joe. He's been in the candidate witness protection program for ten days.

He wants your money for that 👇 https://t.co/67sHkvUzvt — Victoria Taft (@VictoriaTaft) May 28, 2019

With his numbers high but his campaign floundering to get traction, it’s not surprising that his official Twitter account asked all you top Democrats out there earlier this month … what the hell do you want?

As a top Democrat, you’ve been selected by the Biden for President campaign to share your top priorities with Joe! We need your answers by midnight tonight, so don’t delay. Click below to begin the survey: — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 2, 2019

Better idea, Empty Joe: how about you share YOURS with US? https://t.co/kKMiTX2CLI — Robert Hockett (@rch371) May 7, 2019

Heh! You have to donate to the campaign for your answers to be counted.

A real man of the people! https://t.co/XeXcAtAaQN — Turd Ferguson (@Drunk_Matthews) June 3, 2019

Cmon everyone Joe needs some help. He needs to know the reasons why hes running in the first place.🙃 https://t.co/CEsMrBasYO — The Prog-lennial (@Prog_lennial) May 29, 2019

We didn’t need to click the survey to tell Biden what we want in 2020.

DO IT.

My top priority is that you drop out of this race https://t.co/cU2z4gfYhr — Julia Claire (@ohJuliatweets) May 6, 2019

My top priority is not electing old, white men. https://t.co/goywf35U75 — Brent Buck (@brentbuck) May 26, 2019

Thanks for asking! My top priority is to not have @JoeBiden as the Democratic nominee for president. https://t.co/hasjQqw4cv — Matthew Lusk (@matthew_lusk) May 31, 2019

Stop being Bush on steroids, and don't touch my junk. https://t.co/YexI38yTcd — Karl Hicks (@wickerman2kl) May 30, 2019

My top priority is electing someone other than @JoeBiden for president. https://t.co/pCkPt4ivgM — Cooper Susan #TheResistance (@CSusankaj) May 30, 2019

Joe, my top priority at the moment is to get @ewarren nominated. I feel like you're in a great position to help me with this, so thanks for reaching out, pal. https://t.co/nlmkGSHKkV — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) May 31, 2019

#1. Put Hillary in jail

#2. Put Comey in jail

#3. Put Brennan in Jail

#4. Put Clapper in Jail

#5. Put Peter and his whore in Jail

#6. Put Obama in Jail

#7. Put your son in Jail

#8. Put Maxine Waters in Jail

#9. You should take IQ test

#10. Drop out of race

This my list. Thanks! https://t.co/9xHgSuBMm5 — REC2fyme #MAGA (@rec2fyme) May 30, 2019

Not privatizing VA healthcare https://t.co/vzqT8qXDfW — Ray J. Ulrich (@ulrichray) May 27, 2019

Uhm. The tweet is from May 2 and says answer by midnight tonight …. Why promote this one on twitter when May 2 midnight happened a long, long time ago (in politics time interval). https://t.co/WSNAwTNEsW — Teachers For Bernie (@BerniesTeachers) June 1, 2019

Grow old gracefully – have lunch w/ Hillary and attempt to remember things… Leave the USA to real men – @realDonaldTrump 2020. https://t.co/YabO7D5RWi — RoseMary (@RoseMaryTBA) June 1, 2019

Good to see Gropey Joe's political radar is as accurate as always. https://t.co/XE79600Zik — Plain Ol' Johnny Graz (@jvgraz) May 7, 2019

Great ad targetting Joe, I'm honored you think I'm a "top Democrat" Keep spending those ad dollars … https://t.co/TWFwNRm2VJ — Ryan Fraase (@ryanfraase) May 6, 2019

Hey, everyone, I have a major announcement: I've been named a top Democrat by Joe Biden. Yeah, kind of a big deal. I'll be reaching out to Tom Perez on Monday to discuss details such as office space and business cards. Publishers, please feel free to DM me to secure a book deal. https://t.co/iGXzpUKrLF — Tapio (@tap_1_0) May 4, 2019

Joe, you're in trouble if you think I'm a top Democrat https://t.co/nhCkzkvPjY — Lance Mannion (@LanceMannion) May 23, 2019

The Democrats are in trouble if they think Biden’s their top candidate.

