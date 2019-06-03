The most recent Monmouth University poll has Democratic presidential hopeful Seth Moulton polling at 0 percent, but the rule this year seems to be that every candidate gets a televised town hall — even on Fox News if they’ll lower themselves to that level.

We didn’t know that Moulton had a town hall tonight, but the GOP did and tweeted this in advance:

You know what’s insulting? Being told that it’s easier to buy a gun than get an abortion.

Tune in to see what your representative is doing instead of representing you.

