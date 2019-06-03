The most recent Monmouth University poll has Democratic presidential hopeful Seth Moulton polling at 0 percent, but the rule this year seems to be that every candidate gets a televised town hall — even on Fox News if they’ll lower themselves to that level.

We didn’t know that Moulton had a town hall tonight, but the GOP did and tweeted this in advance:

In Seth Moulton’s town hall tonight, he’ll show Americans just how far Left 2020 Democrats are willing to go to get some attention:

—Supports the $93 trillion Green New Deal

—Wants to scrap the Electoral College

—Supports impeaching President Trump — GOP (@GOP) June 2, 2019

Was this supposed to be insulting? https://t.co/q8Ips5RN6U — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) June 3, 2019

Deservedly so, yes. — Lee Kennedy (@LMK1Leeroy) June 3, 2019

No. It’s truth in advertising. — K.W.D. (@Kwdulong9) June 3, 2019

You know what’s insulting? Being told that it’s easier to buy a gun than get an abortion.

Well, for a person who was really wanting to help our country, it should be downright embarrassing. — Aerin (@AerinMcGrath) June 3, 2019

If it's true, you're not who I thought you were. Dems who trip over themselves moving to the left fringe lose this dem vote. — Thom Simmons ⚓ (@MilburnCreek) June 3, 2019

I do believe it’s telling the truth Moulton. And the sheep that you have following you are really ignorant on this. But that’s what you want a flock of sheep that you can lead without them thinking — Dave B (@MrBoom52) June 3, 2019

Supporting those 3 things are an invitation to be insulted. You can't be serious. — Kevin Kal (@RealKevinKal) June 3, 2019

No just shows the ridiculous wishes of @TheDemocrats — Flamingo Warrior (@FlamingoWarrio1) June 3, 2019

Unfortunately the fact that you don't see as insulting tells me all I need to know…

I beg you to continue to support this. It will only make the Dems extinct in 2020… — Ricky Messi (@rickymessi9) June 3, 2019

Some ideas Are insults to truth. See below. https://t.co/r2sgRiqiTt — Hershe Zed (@ZedHershe) June 3, 2019

Why does the truth embarrass you. — Patriot Forever🇺🇸 (@dinsmorepat1) June 3, 2019

When you can't win on merit, you try to change the constitution, bill of rights, ignore laws you don't like, lie, smear, cheat & steal to get what you want. This is the democrat/commie party today, and he's proud of it. Vote them all out! — Lorrie (@Lorrie57) June 3, 2019

Seth, I saw your Stacy Abrams quote. Buddy, you’re a complete dipshit. — Hootenanny (@Hootenanny16) June 3, 2019

Hey Seth, remember us? We are your constituents you’ve neglected. Respectfully, residents of MA-6th district. https://t.co/X0BNQrRYUX — Dave (@DaveA_33) June 3, 2019

Tune in to see what your representative is doing instead of representing you.

