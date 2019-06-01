On Saturday, MoveOn held its #BigIdeas summit in San Francisco and invited the Democratic presidential candidates to present their one “big idea” to the audience. Eight candidates showed up, and the results were unsurprising. Bernie Sanders’ big idea was to cut the military and invest in climate change prevention; Beto O’Rourke addressed immigration, Kirsten Gillibrand floated national paid family leave, and Elizabeth Warren talked about corruption in government.

Cory Booker, who’s currently polling at 1 percent, had a very specific big idea to present: “baby bonds.”

Candidate Andrew Yang has been campaigning (pretty successfully) on Universal Basic Income, in which every U.S. citizen 18 and older would receive $1,000 a month from the U.S. government (i.e., taxpayers), no questions asked. But what will that do to close the racial wealth gap?

That’s where Booker’s baby bonds come in. Every child born in America would be given $1,000 in an interest-bearing account, and then, depending on the wealth of the family, the government (i.e., the taxpayers) would kick in another $2,000 or so every year. Your kid could end up with $50,000 by the time he or she or xer turns 18.

Booker says he’s run his plan by Columbia University, who says it would literally erase the racial wealth gap in the country.

We still don’t get this line: “In America, paychecks help you get by but wealth helps you get ahead and create generational wealth and strength.” Can’t paychecks do that?

Yahoo News reports:

Some observers have said the plan could be considered a form of slavery reparations. Booker has not shied away from that characterization. In an interview with Yahoo News last year, Booker said his policy would definitely have a “racial impact” because of the “stunning” wealth gaps between people of different races, but he said the policy “ultimately is about income.”

“Even though disproportionately it’s the African-Americans stuck, the reality is we have a country right now where … lowest income people are not finding ladders to success. They’re finding quicksand,” Booker said, adding, “There’s disproportionately minorities in that quicksand. But there’s white folks as well.”

Shout-out to low-income whites! We see you!

Don’t you dare poor-shame people who don’t save any money or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will smite you with a tweet. And don’t forget about the unbanked and underbanked people of color among us.

How’s he polling again?

