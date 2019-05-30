Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell can’t seem to stop himself from owning the libs as he did when he recently said if there were a vacant Supreme Court seat in 2020, a presidential election year, he’d fill it. And the fact that his campaign is selling official “Cocaine Mitch” T-shirts suggests he’s not too bothered by nicknames that just make him sound cooler, like Nuclear Mitch and the grim reaper.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer came up with that “grim reaper” nickname, and he’s taken to Twitter to warn his colleague that he might be seen as a hypocrite on the Supreme Court issue.

Packing the courts with radical, activist judges? Isn’t that what people on the Left keep urging the next Democrat president to do? Just add seats until the Court tilts Left again?

What’s McConnell’s reward from the Democrats if he does what they want, anyway? They won’t call him a hypocrite?

