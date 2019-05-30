Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell can’t seem to stop himself from owning the libs as he did when he recently said if there were a vacant Supreme Court seat in 2020, a presidential election year, he’d fill it. And the fact that his campaign is selling official “Cocaine Mitch” T-shirts suggests he’s not too bothered by nicknames that just make him sound cooler, like Nuclear Mitch and the grim reaper.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer came up with that “grim reaper” nickname, and he’s taken to Twitter to warn his colleague that he might be seen as a hypocrite on the Supreme Court issue.

Why is @SenateMajLdr McConnell so unconcerned about being perceived as a hypocrite on the Supreme Court? Because he can’t achieve his goals of repealing Roe and ending the healthcare law without packing the courts with radical, activist judges. pic.twitter.com/oeF4siG8zH — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 31, 2019

Packing the courts with radical, activist judges? Isn’t that what people on the Left keep urging the next Democrat president to do? Just add seats until the Court tilts Left again?

What’s McConnell’s reward from the Democrats if he does what they want, anyway? They won’t call him a hypocrite?

Because your perception means nothing to us. — TrumpOwndThaLibsAgain2Day (@OwndDay) May 31, 2019

Why should he care? — Ruben Castle (@RubenSnakeCobra) May 31, 2019

He's there to do a job, not worry about what others think of him. — Mickey E Moran 🇺🇸 (@Mickey_Elvis) May 31, 2019

Look who’s calling who a hypocrite. — Bill Oxenford (@billoxenford) May 31, 2019

He's unconcerned as being perceived as a hypocrite by whom? Answer that and then you will know. — TexCin (@buzzardbeth) May 31, 2019

Because that's how politics are done. You'd be doing exactly what he was if we had a Dem president and you were majority leader. — Benjamin Pavsner (@DarthPavsner) May 31, 2019

Yeah- gosh Chuck- its called politics- and you've been screwing people for years- how does it feel? — Steve Gruber (@stevegrubershow) May 31, 2019

And of course the fact that you cry babies want to expand the number of supreme court seats to better get liberals appointed just slipped your tired old mind. You're a clear example of why we need term limits and retire old farts when they get to 65. — Ed A (@wicho1949) May 31, 2019

You calling someone else a hypocrite is hilarious! 🤣🤣🤣 — Donna Barker 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ⭐⭐⭐ (@donnambarkertn) May 31, 2019

Did you just target against ”activist judges”? You didn't? REALLY?

ARE U FFFN KIDDING ME? pic.twitter.com/CAgN7g7XUE — J. P. Lloyd (@sellerjpl2000) May 31, 2019

Radical activist judges are Ginsburg and Sotamayor. — TRUMP 2020 (@MAGAfor45) May 31, 2019

By radical and activists, you mean ones that follow and interprets the constitution?? #Gaslighting much Chuck? — The Crazy Czech ⭐⭐⭐ (@belej_p) May 31, 2019

It took radical activists judges to implement Roe — Tim Jones (@BroTimJones) May 31, 2019

Unfortunately, Chuck, NONE of you are concerned with being perceived as hypocrites. You jackasses have done nothing except bray since Trump got elected. Who is the REAL problem in D.C.? The real people of this Country are getting tired of BOTH parties. pic.twitter.com/MFh69gm5HY — Krapstein's Beard (@KrapsteinB) May 31, 2019

Dam, every day I think crying chuck has reached a level of stupidity that cannot be topped, then you go and top it — Eric Kazee (@Ekaz44) May 31, 2019

Chuck, after what Harry Reid pulled on the judicial filibuster (which you were a cheerleader for) you have absolutely no room to talk about hypocrisy! — J. Gelling (@j_gelling) May 31, 2019

Thank you Harry Reid! — Doug B (@dougblvns) May 31, 2019

Did someone on the Supreme Court die? You seemed worried Chuck! Are you hiding something! — Warrior For POTUS (@VendettaArc) May 31, 2019

Just think he may get another Supreme Court pick to run through the Senate — Terry, LEO (Ret.) 🇺🇲 (@editor_wp) May 31, 2019

Where is RGB anyways? — James MAGA Nationalist (@StonedageCO) May 31, 2019

Buckle up Chuckie, it's coming! — joyce reynolds (@joycereynolds20) May 31, 2019

So does this mean you'll vote to approve a nomination to the Supreme Court in the next year? Because if you didn't, then you'd be stealing a Supreme Court pick. That would make you a hypocrite. But you're not like Mitch, you're not a hypocrite. You'll vote to approve Trump's pick — Media Play (@realMediaPlay) May 31, 2019

The same reason you are not concerned about being a hypocrite when it comes to border control and immigration 🤷🏼‍♂️. Each and every one of you are worthless!! — Podcast Coming Eventually (@Dotte_Boy78) May 31, 2019

Hey Chuck, you tell yourself whatever you need to hear to sleep at night 😉 — Anna (@bensmomtwo) May 31, 2019

Actually the goal is protecting THE CONSTITUTION as intended. The Blessings of Liberty may only be in the preamble, but LIFE is a blessing, Chuck. — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) May 31, 2019

How radical! Following the Constitution. You guys should get rid of that rag, right? — Norm D'Plume (@MeierEyeYam) May 31, 2019

AWW is chucky mad? Can stand it the crap you pull is being used on you. — jimmy niven (@jimmyniven1) May 31, 2019

Your credibility is gone! — TMAZ (@mothertmaz) May 31, 2019

Chuck, is there anything on earth that you don’t complain about. More than 30 yrs. of you’re bitching and not getting anything done. Shut up and do some work… — Rob Sumner (@RobSumner13) May 31, 2019

