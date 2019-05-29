We had thought that legislative decisions about the right to an abortion were returning to the individual states, but it seems we left out an important partner: Canada.

Vice President Mike Pence is headed to Ottawa, Ontario for a trade meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, but according to The Washington Post, Pence is due for an earful from Trudeau regarding America’s “crackdown on abortion.”

That’s right: Justin Trudeau is “concerned.” Hey, maybe it will get to the point where American women are routinely crossing into Canada to abort their babies; that should make him happy.

Trending

But Justin’s the very sensitive type and he’s just concerned. Not about babies, mind you, but concerned nonetheless.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionCanadaJustin TrudeauMike Pencestates' rights