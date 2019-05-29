We had thought that legislative decisions about the right to an abortion were returning to the individual states, but it seems we left out an important partner: Canada.

Vice President Mike Pence is headed to Ottawa, Ontario for a trade meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, but according to The Washington Post, Pence is due for an earful from Trudeau regarding America’s “crackdown on abortion.”

Canada’s Trudeau to raise concerns about crackdown on abortion with Pence https://t.co/7pcr2MI2RP — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 29, 2019

That’s right: Justin Trudeau is “concerned.” Hey, maybe it will get to the point where American women are routinely crossing into Canada to abort their babies; that should make him happy.

LMAO — JWF (@JammieWF) May 30, 2019

5 Bantams for today's loudest and most misplaced virtuous roostering performance. — Pretzel Logic (@XtraSeaSalt) May 29, 2019

And in other news Little Susie Who plans to raise concerns about the theft of Christmas presents with the Grinch who expected to take it under advisement. — bstee (@bsteeboiler) May 29, 2019

Pence should respond with a list of issues with Canada's restrictive approach to freedom of speech. https://t.co/LZ3vLwHft7 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) May 29, 2019

Pence to not give a shit https://t.co/ltfFkKDSz5 — Orange Muppet Energy (@sunnyright) May 30, 2019

@JustinTrudeau is a joke on the world stage. Pence will laugh him out of the room. — SpeedMediaGuy (@SpeedMediaGuy) May 30, 2019

Trudeau….our good teenager must go in October… — stock_sport (@lapointe_jf) May 29, 2019

No one care what Trudeau thinks about anything. — sdw2019 (@sdw20191) May 29, 2019

Justin Trudeau can wipe my crack down if ya'll know what I'm saying — Not Lamburton (@baloney_p) May 29, 2019

Pence is going to have trouble keeping a straight face. — Mark Webb (@MarkWebb2823) May 29, 2019

This guy still in power.. Crazy — Steven C Cunningham (@SCunny01) May 29, 2019

Trudeau is so important he rates our VP. 😏 There is virtue signaling, and there is Trudeau…he crossed a few lines on his trips abroad. https://t.co/sxsl31olNR — Marty (@Martypaul10) May 29, 2019

Just FYI for those in the US, you have no idea what a vacuous, shallow, petty, self indulgent, vindictive and small man Trudeau is. Beyond his thin, woke and hip veneer he is pathetic excuse for a leader. — sdw2019 (@sdw20191) May 29, 2019

Trudeau should've resigned six weeks ago. Nobody in the US should give a fig what this corrupt disaster thinks about anything. — Athena (@1trueathena) May 29, 2019

Why is this guy still in office? Come on Canada!! — SaulGoodman2008 (@SGoodman2008) May 29, 2019

What's he going to do? Throw a fake eyebrow? Invade? Haha. — Praxis (@ParaxisSd) May 29, 2019

Omfg. This has nothing to do with the federal government you moron. — BlckBird (@BckBird) May 29, 2019

Let the American people in the States decide. This important question is not up for discussion with foreign countries. — KMarie 🇺🇸🌴☀ (@Informalib) May 29, 2019

But Justin’s the very sensitive type and he’s just concerned. Not about babies, mind you, but concerned nonetheless.

Related: