This video of 2020 candidate Pete Buttigieg was reportedly edited down from over an hour of footage, so we’re not sure if he ran the whole way during the Memorial Day parade or if this is just the highlight.

We’ll give Mayor Pete this much; it’s a much better look than Hillary Clinton leisurely walking a parade route while campaign aides literally corral her in with ropes to keep the media from getting too close. Buttigieg just dares them to catch up.

At least he wasn’t carrying his spouse’s purse like Chris Matthews.

