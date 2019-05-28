This video of 2020 candidate Pete Buttigieg was reportedly edited down from over an hour of footage, so we’re not sure if he ran the whole way during the Memorial Day parade or if this is just the highlight.

The best 2 minutes 15 seconds of @PeteButtigieg running during the Memorial Day parade yesterday, compiled from over an hour of footage, along with the small horde of media and campaign staff running after him. (also features @DJJudd,@hussiens,@Chas10Buttigieg,@carinateoh) pic.twitter.com/Z202mnFvn5 — Marcus DiPaola (@marcusdipaola) May 28, 2019

We’ll give Mayor Pete this much; it’s a much better look than Hillary Clinton leisurely walking a parade route while campaign aides literally corral her in with ropes to keep the media from getting too close. Buttigieg just dares them to catch up.

I don’t know if I’m more embarrassed for him or the reporters chasing him. https://t.co/PVwWV6yzM4 — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) May 28, 2019

When Mayor Pete said he would be running for President, he really meant running. — Oskar Pineño (@opineno) May 28, 2019

Adorable, but he is doing parades wrong. It's not a 5K. — nerdfightermom (@lessasgirls) May 28, 2019

Those dress shoes must be really well made with excellent support. — WildlyBemused (@wildlybemused) May 28, 2019

I'm confused as to why he's running in khakis, a dress shirt, and some dress shoes. — Jayson Merryfield (@JayMerryfield) May 28, 2019

Why is he running? Did the parade leave without him and he's trying to catch up? These are things I need to know. — Barry Nelson (@realbarrynelson) May 28, 2019

Generational change candidates don’t ride in cars and throw candy in parades, they run awkwardly down the streethttps://t.co/rI53W4TS4u — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 28, 2019

Way too funny, he looks silly as hell. PS: that is not running. — M-X-Katie (@crusty_z) May 28, 2019

Not sure who is more cringy… — byronaaugust (@byronaaugust) May 28, 2019

As a Boring Gay, I just wanna say I'm happy to see this level of Boring Gay Representation in the media https://t.co/Mm3UmlnYmY — Sarah Pappalardo (@yourpappalardo) May 28, 2019

Still not voting for him. https://t.co/jALCdjcmk3 — Bluberry Morning (@MorningBluberry) May 28, 2019

Notice how nobody is following him except the press… this screams "manufacturing popularity" — Great Plains Progressive (@heqt1c) May 28, 2019

This is just b-roll for Running with Buttigieg, a follow-up documentary coming soon on HBO about a failed campaign that had the feeling of a moral victory. https://t.co/gqzXG7ZxwM — Mike Joyce (@mjoyce317) May 28, 2019

He’s so strange. — Jesse smith (@jessefromwi) May 28, 2019

Can you imagine this goof as president? — Privileged 💐 Parker (@Skonialo) May 28, 2019

At least he wasn’t carrying his spouse’s purse like Chris Matthews.

Related: