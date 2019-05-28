Remember the time Joe Biden said if he and Donald Trump were in high school, he’d “take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him”? Journalists never take sides, but MSNBC’s Chris Matthews was so amused he presented Biden with a pair of boxing gloves during an interview. Now it looks like Biden will have both Matthews and John Brennan cheering him on while he rolls around in the dirt with Trump behind the school gym.

In case you missed it, Trump took a shot at “Sleepy Joe” on Twitter Tuesday, and Brennan was not amused.

You do not have a scintilla of the intellect, decency, & principles of VP Biden. What you do have is #BidenEnvy. https://t.co/Uhc31KGJRb — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) May 29, 2019

It’s cute that Brennan tried to start a hashtag going, but is this guy ever going to take the hint and stop talking?

Already angling for a pardon from President Biden? https://t.co/WKD8YjTCOb — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) May 29, 2019

When you try to invent a witty hashtag but you're a gay commie boomer https://t.co/9GLSsGvNHR — Random Caucasian (@CaucasianRandom) May 29, 2019

Really John? Is this the best that you or your writers could come up with? You have no game. https://t.co/Y0MS015xCh — 🇺🇲 Preceptor 🇺🇲 👨‍🚒 🎙️ (@Preceptor19) May 29, 2019

#BidenEnvy is about as believable as saying Tom Brady is envious of Colin Kaepernick. https://t.co/Cd1NMpXeL6 — From High on the Hilltop🏞️🇺🇲🛵 (@UsaHilltop) May 29, 2019

Yet another lie that has video to prove you wrong!! https://t.co/OCvNG1OdKF — Keith Pamperin (@truepbacker) May 29, 2019

The man of lied under oath to the US Congress holds forth on the subject of decency and principles. — Marisol Nostromo ⏳ ‏ (@MarisolNostromo) May 29, 2019

This criminal once headed the CIA. https://t.co/JgJPuXEyac — Sam Parker (@SamParkerSenate) May 29, 2019

People should be far more freaked out by the fact that this guy directed the CIA.

It's like finding out United States Intelligence is run by Leftist talk radio hosts. https://t.co/V9ZMktJwSq — Stephen Herreid (@StephenHerreid) May 29, 2019

This man used to oversee the most powerful spying agency in the world. https://t.co/mvklOMrWd6 — Pramesh Bose (@BosePramesh) May 29, 2019

Biden graduated 76/85 from a low ranked law school. Brennan graduated with a poli sci degree from Fordham – where he voted for the Communist Party. Trump graduated from Wharton, led the Manhattan renaissance succeeded wildly in business, entertainment and politics. You decide. — Georgette O (@Orwell_2012) May 29, 2019

You supported Communists at the height of the Cold War, you seditious moron. Delete your account. https://t.co/5zHynGyZQL — Harry Cherry (@TheHarryCherry) May 29, 2019

Right. The guy who for 40 years was instrumental in creating the mess President Trump inherited and is fixing. https://t.co/WGtLiXSOd0 — Amy Roomato (@roomato) May 29, 2019

Look at the intelligence professional campaigning for the liberal https://t.co/zqdh4Yx2pG — Seth McKenzie (@sunshineseth77) May 29, 2019

Sounds worried to me https://t.co/8xBd9DXo3o — Moe Szyslak (@PubOperator) May 29, 2019

We know what you're doing and nobody is buying it except for @maddow and even my cable company describes her show as 'storytelling'. https://t.co/oh9kynmTIU — Feelings Aren't Facts (@aubergine20) May 29, 2019

This guy…..he's like a bad movie scene that embarrasses the audience, making the viewers blush for him. https://t.co/NmvE7D3Evc — steve shears (@steveshears) May 29, 2019

Delete your account. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 29, 2019

Brennan’s like an honorary Krassenstein brother … Trump can’t tweet without him replying.

