Remember the time Joe Biden said if he and Donald Trump were in high school, he’d “take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him”? Journalists never take sides, but MSNBC’s Chris Matthews was so amused he presented Biden with a pair of boxing gloves during an interview. Now it looks like Biden will have both Matthews and John Brennan cheering him on while he rolls around in the dirt with Trump behind the school gym.

In case you missed it, Trump took a shot at “Sleepy Joe” on Twitter Tuesday, and Brennan was not amused.

It’s cute that Brennan tried to start a hashtag going, but is this guy ever going to take the hint and stop talking?

Brennan’s like an honorary Krassenstein brother … Trump can’t tweet without him replying.

