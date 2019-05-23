Yes, you read that right … self-help author and spiritual guru Marianne Williamson has reached enough individual donations and hit 1 percent in the latest Monmouth poll, securing her a spot in the 2020 Democratic primary debates.
See you at the debates! https://t.co/KNgOrrYrEk
— Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) May 23, 2019
Well, she might not be seeing Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who’s won every race she’s ever run, because she still needs to catch up.
Marianne Williamson Secures Presidential Debate Spot Before Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand https://t.co/61lNlZADs9
— The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 23, 2019
She did it before @sengillibrand, who is still writing donor emails asking for help reaching the 65,000-number threshold.
Spirituality guru Marianne Williamson locks in 2020 debate spot https://t.co/73Q0xG71dp
— David Rutz (@DavidRutz) May 23, 2019
Essentially guaranteed DNC debate spot next month (h/t @politico)
Joe Biden
Bernie Sanders
Elizabeth Warren
Kamala Harris
Amy Klobuchar
Cory Booker
Pete Buttigieg
Tulsi Gabbard
Beto O'Rourke
Julian Castro
Andrew Yang
Marianne Williamson
— David Rutz (@DavidRutz) May 23, 2019
These candidates hit the 65,000-donor threshold AND reached at least 1 percent three DNC-approved polls. The other 12 candidates have either accomplished only one milestone or neither.
— David Rutz (@DavidRutz) May 23, 2019
Debate's gonna be LIT.
— Harry Angstrom (@HarryAngstrom60) May 23, 2019
2020 dem campaign pic.twitter.com/FHAdbSRkRb
— jason (@Jasonthehusker) May 23, 2019
Who ?
— Rockman 👻 (@rockman_2) May 23, 2019
Who?
— NoGuff ❌ (@NoGuff1) May 23, 2019
Who?
— Christine (@christine81469) May 23, 2019
A Spirituality Guru?
Bless their hearts!
— Sandy (@RightGlockMom) May 23, 2019
She’s a nutjob.
— Hillary’s Shoe Goes Bye-Bye❌ (@tweetwen115) May 23, 2019
Speaking of nutjobs, we didn’t see Rep. Eric “Nuke ‘Em” Swalwell on there either.
War room needs to start systematically referring to Eric Swalwell as "Eric Swalwell (who trails spiritual guru Marianne Williamson in the presidential race)" cc @AndrewJKugle
— Charles Fain Lehman (@CharlesFLehman) May 23, 2019
There can’t be any democratic voters that look at that list and honestly think “that’s a solid list of qualified candidates”.
— Roy (@roystef34) May 23, 2019
Joe Biden – Loser Twice
Bernie Sanders – Maybe
Elizabeth Warren – Ha!
Kamala Harris – Ha!
Amy Klobuchar- Huh?
Cory Booker – Pfft
Pete Buttigieg – No
Tulsi Gabbard – No
Beto O'Rourke – Ha!
Julian Castro – Who?
Andrew Yang – Who?
Marianne Williamson
— G-Guy (@GABguy66) May 23, 2019
I wanna see de Blasio on stage because it makes it look even more moronic.
— John M Casper (@jcasper11) May 23, 2019
The more the merrier, we say. Let’s get at least 24 people up on that stage, each pushing the one next to them even further Left.
Related:
A general bias against women is likely why Kirstin Gillibrand is polling at 0 percent https://t.co/gDwKYV9LBr
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 14, 2019