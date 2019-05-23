Yes, you read that right … self-help author and spiritual guru Marianne Williamson has reached enough individual donations and hit 1 percent in the latest Monmouth poll, securing her a spot in the 2020 Democratic primary debates.

Well, she might not be seeing Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who’s won every race she’s ever run, because she still needs to catch up.

Speaking of nutjobs, we didn’t see Rep. Eric “Nuke ‘Em” Swalwell on there either.

The more the merrier, we say. Let’s get at least 24 people up on that stage, each pushing the one next to them even further Left.

