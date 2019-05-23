Yes, you read that right … self-help author and spiritual guru Marianne Williamson has reached enough individual donations and hit 1 percent in the latest Monmouth poll, securing her a spot in the 2020 Democratic primary debates.

See you at the debates! https://t.co/KNgOrrYrEk — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) May 23, 2019

Well, she might not be seeing Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who’s won every race she’s ever run, because she still needs to catch up.

Marianne Williamson Secures Presidential Debate Spot Before Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand https://t.co/61lNlZADs9 — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 23, 2019

She did it before @sengillibrand, who is still writing donor emails asking for help reaching the 65,000-number threshold. Spirituality guru Marianne Williamson locks in 2020 debate spot https://t.co/73Q0xG71dp — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) May 23, 2019

Essentially guaranteed DNC debate spot next month (h/t @politico)

Joe Biden

Bernie Sanders

Elizabeth Warren

Kamala Harris

Amy Klobuchar

Cory Booker

Pete Buttigieg

Tulsi Gabbard

Beto O'Rourke

Julian Castro

Andrew Yang

Marianne Williamson — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) May 23, 2019

These candidates hit the 65,000-donor threshold AND reached at least 1 percent three DNC-approved polls. The other 12 candidates have either accomplished only one milestone or neither. — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) May 23, 2019

Debate's gonna be LIT. — Harry Angstrom (@HarryAngstrom60) May 23, 2019

Who ? — Rockman 👻 (@rockman_2) May 23, 2019

A Spirituality Guru?

Bless their hearts! — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) May 23, 2019

She’s a nutjob. — Hillary’s Shoe Goes Bye-Bye❌ (@tweetwen115) May 23, 2019

Speaking of nutjobs, we didn’t see Rep. Eric “Nuke ‘Em” Swalwell on there either.

War room needs to start systematically referring to Eric Swalwell as "Eric Swalwell (who trails spiritual guru Marianne Williamson in the presidential race)" cc @AndrewJKugle — Charles Fain Lehman (@CharlesFLehman) May 23, 2019

There can’t be any democratic voters that look at that list and honestly think “that’s a solid list of qualified candidates”. — Roy (@roystef34) May 23, 2019

Joe Biden – Loser Twice

Bernie Sanders – Maybe

Elizabeth Warren – Ha!

Kamala Harris – Ha!

Amy Klobuchar- Huh?

Cory Booker – Pfft

Pete Buttigieg – No

Tulsi Gabbard – No

Beto O'Rourke – Ha!

Julian Castro – Who?

Andrew Yang – Who?

Marianne Williamson — G-Guy (@GABguy66) May 23, 2019

I wanna see de Blasio on stage because it makes it look even more moronic. — John M Casper (@jcasper11) May 23, 2019

The more the merrier, we say. Let’s get at least 24 people up on that stage, each pushing the one next to them even further Left.

Related: