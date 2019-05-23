Harriet Tubman was trending on Twitter Wednesday after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the redesigned $20 bill featuring her wouldn’t be coming out as planned in 2020, but was being pushed back to 2028. Mnuchin said the delay wasn’t in redesigning the bill, but rather redesigning the anti-counterfeiting features built into the currency.

Which of course had everyone accusing President Trump and all of the white supremacists he surrounds himself of keeping Tubman off the bill entirely. Check out the wording of NPR’s tweet, which seems to suggest President Trump’s second term ends in 2028.

And if Joe Biden wins in 2020 and serves two terms, it won’t happen during his administration either … or would it? Wajahat Ali is a contributing op-ed writer for The New York Times.

The reason we bring this up today is that journalist Yashar Ali sort of read our minds. If people believe it’s the Trump administration stalling because he’s a racist, you almost can’t blame them. But then again, this is the federal government we’re talking about — did anyone seriously expect a project of this scope would be done on schedule?

Yeah, but … we also have members of Congress who want the U.S. Postal Service to get back into banking. Government can screw up anything it touches.

Remember the feminist backlash when they originally said they were going to put her on the $10 bill … because who uses $10 bills anymore?

We’re old enough to remember TIME reporting in 2016 that the Obama administration was “rushing out” the Harriet Tubman $20 bill “in an effort to pressure the Trump Administration away from reversing their plans.” How’d that work out?

Seriously guys … 2028?

