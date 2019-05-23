Harriet Tubman was trending on Twitter Wednesday after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the redesigned $20 bill featuring her wouldn’t be coming out as planned in 2020, but was being pushed back to 2028. Mnuchin said the delay wasn’t in redesigning the bill, but rather redesigning the anti-counterfeiting features built into the currency.

The Harriet Tubman $20 bill was set for 2020. Now the Trump administration says it won't happen for years https://t.co/XZgUlAAZqj pic.twitter.com/xFEe2scRWL — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 23, 2019

Which of course had everyone accusing President Trump and all of the white supremacists he surrounds himself of keeping Tubman off the bill entirely. Check out the wording of NPR’s tweet, which seems to suggest President Trump’s second term ends in 2028.

Remember the planned redesign of the $20 bill to feature Harriet Tubman? That won't be happening during the Trump administration. https://t.co/WDzIHeOmcI — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) May 22, 2019

And if Joe Biden wins in 2020 and serves two terms, it won’t happen during his administration either … or would it? Wajahat Ali is a contributing op-ed writer for The New York Times.

They're out here trying to erase Harriet Tubman but fighting for Robert E Lee statues. We see you. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) May 22, 2019

Erasing Harriet Tubman by… *checks notes* …pushing to put her on the $20. https://t.co/dHi95CSnpq — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) May 22, 2019

Did you write that with a straight face? https://t.co/5OVBZjb6Vy — Hammy ✈ (@e2pilot) May 22, 2019

Every republican I know views Tubman as a great strong African American female Republican who believed in gun rights. Trust me, we would love to see her on the $20. https://t.co/mzthMdonJL — 💚 Darth Kitteh (@eloracnasus) May 23, 2019

We want that gun toting, Republican woman on the $20, you nitwit. https://t.co/ccgsNOBfRu — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) May 22, 2019

I must admit, I like this design. pic.twitter.com/ABTQgsXTwI — Why? (@dprogar) May 22, 2019

They're out here trying to kill strawmen but fighting for Adam Schiff statues. We see you. https://t.co/8aegMjMNP8 — (((Boootijedge Ocasio-Gramsci))) (@JimDelRey) May 23, 2019

The reason we bring this up today is that journalist Yashar Ali sort of read our minds. If people believe it’s the Trump administration stalling because he’s a racist, you almost can’t blame them. But then again, this is the federal government we’re talking about — did anyone seriously expect a project of this scope would be done on schedule?

I refuse to believe that a design issue would lead to a 9 year delay. I will not accept that the wealthiest, most powerful country in the world would take 9 years to redesign a $20 bill. https://t.co/0Ps7nbkVxK — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 23, 2019

It doesn't say that. It says counterfeiting issues. That's a little more complex than design issues. — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) May 23, 2019

2. I was speaking of design to deal with counterfeit issue. Again, I refuse to believe that a nation with massive resources would take 9 years (over 3,000 days) to do a redesign. https://t.co/0L5cGoUo74 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 23, 2019

Yeah, but … we also have members of Congress who want the U.S. Postal Service to get back into banking. Government can screw up anything it touches.

Inefficient government bureaucracy? Say it ain’t so. — Charles Crain (@crain8ela) May 23, 2019

So you’re just now realizing that the government is slow and inefficient? Now imagine them trying to operate the entire healthcare industry… Welcome to conservatism. — M0ser (@TM0s41) May 23, 2019

All government action take eons to get going. You live under a rock? (I mean that with grandma love) — ᎷᎥᏟᏥᏋᏝᏋ ᏢᎥᎪ© (@mcuozzo) May 23, 2019

What about the incompetence of our current government to get anything done of worth in a timely manner is surprising to anyone? — RegulatoryCreep (@DKWhitaker) May 23, 2019

When it comes to the government, there are no limits to the inefficiency that can be achieved. — Michael J. Caruso (@MJ_Caruso) May 23, 2019

I believe it — HoFG (@HallofFameGing) May 23, 2019

I actually can believe that. In Switzerland, hardly a 3rd world country, the project for new bills was launched in 2005 and they have been introduced in 2018/2019. — Randy McNoName (@RMcnoname) May 23, 2019

Canada did it in 2 years, putting Viola Desmond on the 10 dollar bill. The same bank note, vertical instead of the classic horizontal, won an international prize earlier this year. — 🇨🇦 Lyse 🇺🇸 Hummus supporter. (@touteparpillee) May 23, 2019

It has nothing to do with design issues. Trump did say Tubman should be on a $2 bill rather than a $20 bill, so it isn’t going to be done. — Difesa (@romaa13) May 23, 2019

Remember the feminist backlash when they originally said they were going to put her on the $10 bill … because who uses $10 bills anymore?

The current administration plans on being on the moon in half the time it would take to redesign the $20 bill. I can’t help but believe the president doesn’t want Jackson removed. — Isaiah Taylor (@realictaylor) May 23, 2019

Call it what it is: racism and sexism. — Margot Durkin (@mrsdurkinmuses) May 23, 2019

We’re old enough to remember TIME reporting in 2016 that the Obama administration was “rushing out” the Harriet Tubman $20 bill “in an effort to pressure the Trump Administration away from reversing their plans.” How’d that work out?

If this makes anyone angry enough that they no longer want their current 20 dollar bills please dm me and I will give you my address. — Bradshaw ⭐️🎬📽🎞🎩 (@bradshawmu) May 23, 2019

Seriously guys … 2028?

