As Twitchy reported earlier, a day after issuing a statement accusing President Trump of an unprecedented cover-up campaign, “Crazy Nancy” Pelosi let down Democrats across the country by saying “we’re not at that place” where it comes to impeachment. Instead, she suggested of Trump, “Maybe he wants to take a leave of absence, I don’t know.”

The TDS crowd (meaning the media) was not happy to hear Pelosi take impeachment off the table, but she did call on his family and friends to hold an intervention.

Let her rephrase that; she’s thinking about calling on Congress to intervene under Amendment 25, “Presidential Disability and Succession.” Man, she really likes to tease her base with this stuff.

.@GlennThrush to Pelosi: "Can you explain the comment you made about staff making an intervention" on Trump?

Pelosi: "Statutory intervention? That would be good. Article 25. That's a good idea. I'll take it up with my caucus, not that they haven't been thinking about it." — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) May 23, 2019

“I’ll take it up with my caucus.” Lady, you don’t even have a caucus anymore; the House is a bunch of kids running wild.

This attitude—Trump definitely needs to be removed from office but I want someone else to do it—is playing into exactly what irritates the Democratic base about Pelosi. “This is really important and it can’t wait and I hope someone someday does it.” Ok. https://t.co/nH3AJH3Dgi — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) May 23, 2019

She can’t actually remove him from office, though — Josiah Neeley 🤔 (@jneeley78) May 23, 2019

They’d have to get Vice President Pence on board, so yeah, good luck.

So she's hesitant to impeach but wants to declare Trump incapacitated and remove him via the 25th Amendment? Pelosi is incoherent https://t.co/DCD43iylRl — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) May 23, 2019

This would be such a mess and lead to an actual constitutional crisis. The founders designed the impeachment power to remove an unfit president. If she believes Trump is unfit then impeach him. If the Senate does not convict, then that is on them. — scott jenks (@scottjenks) May 23, 2019

They're still talking about the 25th amendment? — Abe Froman (@Abe_Froman_34) May 23, 2019

They’ve been talking about it since the inauguration. They tried reversing the election before the inauguration by pressuring electors to flip. Anything to undo 2016.

Whenever the left starts talking 25th they are bottoming out. It's a cycle of insanity. — 🚨 Daniel (@illdiscourse) May 23, 2019

Since when has coherency mattered? Millions of people see her as the femme fatale diva hero taking down the Kremlin forces that stole democracy. — Kabuki Circus (@LeicaLexus) May 23, 2019

They literally do. Just ask Rob Reiner, he’ll tell you all about it.

Pelosi isn't coherent, she is in a box that Trump manauvered her into. She, probably for the first time in her VERY savvy political career, has no idea what her next move should be. The 25th amendment is her trying to get others to fix her problem for her. — Dark Traveler (@viatorobscurus) May 23, 2019

Maybe because the hearings would necessarily involve direct testimony from Mueller or information about the Steele Dossier that she knows is dangerous to herself? — Robert R. Freitag II (@freitag_ii) May 23, 2019

I don't think she's incoherent. I think her tactic is very coherent: Her corporate masters don't want her to impeach anyone, but she still wants them sweet anti-Trump votes. — 𝐍𝐄𝐎𝐍𝐁𝐋𝐀𝐂𝐊 ネオンブラック (@brutalfistfuck) May 23, 2019

If a clear majority of voters can't see through this nonsense, the US is finished as a free country. — Mat Heart (@Mat_Heart) May 23, 2019

So, the coup attempt continues. Fascinating. — M.D. House (@Real_HouseMD) May 23, 2019

Trump took a cognitive test. Now it's Pelosi's turn. — The Intersect (@mburm201) May 23, 2019

