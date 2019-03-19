On Monday night, Facebook blocked President Trump’s director of social media without explanation, but the social media site has apologized and said its automated systems mistook him for a bot.

Needless to say, despite the assurances of Jim Acosta, the move didn’t sit well with those who suspect the big social media platforms are all biased against conservatives.

President Trump even weighed in on Twitter Tuesday:

Though Facebook claimed comments on Dan Scavino’s account were being reported as spam, Facebook later apologized and explained that its automated systems had mistaken Scavino for a bot.

KPIX reports:

Facebook on Tuesday said it had apologized to White House social media director Dan Scavino for temporarily blocking some features on his account for a few hours on Monday.

In a statement, the social media giant headquartered in Menlo Park also said that its automated systems mistook Scavino for a bot.

Scavino wrote on Facebook on Monday that he was being blocked from replying to comments on the platform.

“AMAZING. WHY ARE YOU STOPPING ME from replying to comments followers have left me – on my own Facebook Page!!?? People have the right to know. Why are you silencing me???,” Scavino wrote.

Facebook really isn’t making many friends in the Trump administration.

