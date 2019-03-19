On Monday night, Facebook blocked President Trump’s director of social media without explanation, but the social media site has apologized and said its automated systems mistook him for a bot.

Needless to say, despite the assurances of Jim Acosta, the move didn’t sit well with those who suspect the big social media platforms are all biased against conservatives.

Will Facebook block me from posting your article about the block (will it be shadowbanned)? I didn't know you were on FB @Scavino45, I'll follow shortly. — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) March 18, 2019

Unreal! — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) March 18, 2019

Time for the DOJ to hammer Facebook . They are attempting to influence an election with their platform . Criminal charges need to be brought . — RickJ (@RickJSportPlays) March 18, 2019

pretty interesting how only conservative voices get censored, no? — Kevin_JKU (@skcornivek1) March 18, 2019

The day @facebook or @Twitter does this to me, is the day I delete my account.

# — Reality Telecaster (@twter_JohnM) March 18, 2019

Just amazing. What a joke Facebook has become. — John Petrarca (@johnpetrarca22) March 18, 2019

This reminds me. I haven't seen anything from @Scavino45 in my Twitter feed in a long time. Twitter shadow ban, too? — Norma Earls (@ginnypub1) March 19, 2019

I was purged from FB because I am a conservative journalist. There's nothing I can do but hopefully, someone will be able to take action. — Daveda Gruber (@DavedaGruber) March 19, 2019

I'm on my 5th 30 day ban , this time for a carlton meme — ~Kristen~ (@DicorciaKristen) March 19, 2019

President Trump even weighed in on Twitter Tuesday:

Though Facebook claimed comments on Dan Scavino’s account were being reported as spam, Facebook later apologized and explained that its automated systems had mistaken Scavino for a bot.

Facebook Apologizes After "Mistaking" Trump Social Media Director @Scavino45 For a Bot. These "mistakes" never happen to the left, but always against the right. #StopTheBias https://t.co/rQI4hF6Sak — Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) March 19, 2019

KPIX reports:

Facebook on Tuesday said it had apologized to White House social media director Dan Scavino for temporarily blocking some features on his account for a few hours on Monday. In a statement, the social media giant headquartered in Menlo Park also said that its automated systems mistook Scavino for a bot. Scavino wrote on Facebook on Monday that he was being blocked from replying to comments on the platform. “AMAZING. WHY ARE YOU STOPPING ME from replying to comments followers have left me – on my own Facebook Page!!?? People have the right to know. Why are you silencing me???,” Scavino wrote.

Shocking how this consistently only happens to major figures on our side…isn't it. You'd think at least half of those blocked would be libs. — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) March 19, 2019

mistake, uh huh, sure….. — Darin Gillies (@dagsteel) March 19, 2019

Too much… Too little…

TOO LATE — Cathy (@USAFOREVER2016) March 19, 2019

Facebook really isn’t making many friends in the Trump administration.

