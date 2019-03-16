Linda Sarsour of the Women’s March, where she received cheers this year for calling for a boycott of Israel, sure does seem to have a red carpet into the Capitol these days; remember the video of her being escorted into Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s office while goons from CAIR physically blocked a journalist with dissenting opinions on Israel from entering?

Even now, after the House passed its watered-down resolution condemning Islamophobia and anti-Semitism and every other type of hate speech, Sarsour is whining that Rep. Ilhan Omar was “piled on” by the very people who are now offering their condolences to the 49 victims of a mass shooting at two mosques in New Zealand.

Uh oh, she’s triggered.

That seems to be what she’s getting at, yes.

Her colleagues are still waiting for her to “grow” and “change.” She’s so young and so innocent she doesn’t know what she’s saying.

