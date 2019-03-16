Linda Sarsour of the Women’s March, where she received cheers this year for calling for a boycott of Israel, sure does seem to have a red carpet into the Capitol these days; remember the video of her being escorted into Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s office while goons from CAIR physically blocked a journalist with dissenting opinions on Israel from entering?

Even now, after the House passed its watered-down resolution condemning Islamophobia and anti-Semitism and every other type of hate speech, Sarsour is whining that Rep. Ilhan Omar was “piled on” by the very people who are now offering their condolences to the 49 victims of a mass shooting at two mosques in New Zealand.

I am triggered by those who piled on Representative Ilhan Omar and incited a hate mob against her until she got assassination threats now giving condolences to our community. What we need you to do is reflect on how you contribute to islamophobia and stop doing that. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) March 16, 2019

Uh oh, she’s triggered.

When aren’t you triggered? You’ve made a career out of it. — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) March 16, 2019

Well, if you’re “triggered” then that’s all we need to know! Luckily I know you don’t speak for my Muslim friends. — Mike B (@Xpublius) March 16, 2019

I always love it when people use the word “triggered” in a non sarcastic totally serious way. It’s the most unintentional funniest thing.. — Justin (@J7531) March 16, 2019

Just checking. Is your point that if you criticise the opinions of a politician , and she happens to be Muslim. You are responsible for the murder of Muslims in another country by a white supremacist terrorist and have no right to show sympathy? — Stevey Gee AFC (@steveygAFC) March 16, 2019

That seems to be what she’s getting at, yes.

How this for reasoning? Unless a Muslim member of Congress is allowed to use anti-Semitic tropes without consequence, hateful zealots will attack mosques in New Zealandhttps://t.co/QV6VvFi8CI — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) March 16, 2019

This is the latest ploy by the antisemitic, “progressive”, intersectional Left: Those who criticize the antisemitism of Muslim leaders are responsible for violence against Muslims. https://t.co/OLVMk9ikM3 — Richard Farley (@REFarley) March 16, 2019

And what we need you and Representative Ilan Omar to do is reflect on how you contribute antisemitism and stop doing that. — (((DonnaZimmerman))) (@donna_zimmerman) March 16, 2019

The issues people have with Ilhan is her bigotry, not her faith or color. — Dana Behar (@DanaBehar2) March 16, 2019

Also a good time for you to reflect on your anti-Semitism as well. — Pasha Khan (@PashaKhan12345) March 16, 2019

I get that evil people never think they're evil. This is why you need me to tell you this: You're evil. https://t.co/SeDBYt20gF — Apache Dreamsac (@NathanWurtzel) March 16, 2019

Lol. So, it’s “islamophobic” to not like anti-Semitic comments? — Juz Muz (@TherealJuzzo) March 16, 2019

there is no phobia involved. a phobia is unreasonable fear. the person you mention has repeatedly and disgustingly made nasty comments about another race that are not only unsubstantiated but designed, intentionally to insult and incite. — Rani ~ Wee Bit of Irish 🥶 (@MilitaryRosary) March 16, 2019

This is ridiculous and you should cut it out. Jews will call out anti-Semitism and that's a good thing. Muslims will call out Islamophobia and that's a good thing. It's unreasonable to say that if these communities call out things that harm them then they are enabling the other. — Dr. Mansa Keita (@rasmansa) March 16, 2019

Stop making anti-Semitism and Islamophobia conflicting where calling out one necessarily enables the other. — Dr. Mansa Keita (@rasmansa) March 16, 2019

You are mixing two different things. One are her antisemitic remarks and two is the problem of hate and fear of Muslims. Both need to be addressed. But one is not the cause of the other. — Tel Aviv Yonatan🕍 (@TelAvivYonatan) March 16, 2019

Your vectors are confused & commingled & misdirected. What began as self indulgence in the end became an attack. — Kenneth Walsh (@kenwalsh77) March 16, 2019

Are you good with @ChelseaClinton getting publicly reamed out? That is going to help build warm relations with "our community"? https://t.co/ChkMRMrdhz — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 16, 2019

WAY off base. Legitimate criticism of the Congresswoman for making reasonable criticism with unnecessary stereotypes is legitimate. Don’t conflate that with evil white supremicists and islamaphobes. You are triggering young people like the one who went after @ChelseaClinton — (((Seth))) (@FreshGroundSeth) March 16, 2019

Please, Linda, sister, this isn’t the Islamic approach. People can be wrong about one thing and right about another. Its not fair to deny someone a good deed because they’ve acted a certain way in the past. — AmericanAfghan (@american_afghan) March 16, 2019

What we need is for Omar to stop being anti-Semitic and speaking at terrorist org CAIR events — Stating Reality (@Smg_Isaiah4031_) March 16, 2019

Her colleagues are still waiting for her to “grow” and “change.” She’s so young and so innocent she doesn’t know what she’s saying.

