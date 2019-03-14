On Thursday afternoon, the Senate voted 59-41 to approve a resolution terminating President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency at the border under the National Emergencies Act — something Trump had said he would veto.

Here are the 12 Republicans who voted against declaring a national emergency:

The president, through the official White House Twitter account, had tried to play up the situation at the border in advance of the vote:

That wasn’t enough to convince a majority of senators that Trump’s declaration wasn’t just a dangerous overreach of executive power. But the president and his administration seem undeterred:

Trending

Here are some thoughts for and against the national emergency declaration from GOP members of the Senate:

He’s not a senator, but Texas Gov. Greg Abbot enjoyed a retweet from Sen. John Cornyn for this:

President Trump has promised a veto, so keep an eye on this one.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: borderDonald Trumpnational emergencySenateterminatevote