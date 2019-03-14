On Thursday afternoon, the Senate voted 59-41 to approve a resolution terminating President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency at the border under the National Emergencies Act — something Trump had said he would veto.

JUST IN: By a 59-41 vote, the Senate has approved a resolution to terminate President Trump's national emergency declaration to obtain money for a U.S. border wall. 12 Republicans voted with all Senate Democrats to approve the resolution. — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) March 14, 2019

Here are the 12 Republicans who voted against declaring a national emergency:

Lamar Alexander

Roy Blunt

Susan Collins

Mike Lee

Jerry Moran

Lisa Murkowski

Rand Paul

Rob Portman

Mitt Romney

Marco Rubio

Pat Toomey

Roger Wicker Our full story 👇 https://t.co/72YU4lPyQ9 — POLITICO (@politico) March 14, 2019

The president, through the official White House Twitter account, had tried to play up the situation at the border in advance of the vote:

This is a national emergency. https://t.co/57WbBdPuyB — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 13, 2019

That wasn’t enough to convince a majority of senators that Trump’s declaration wasn’t just a dangerous overreach of executive power. But the president and his administration seem undeterred:

I look forward to VETOING the just passed Democrat inspired Resolution which would OPEN BORDERS while increasing Crime, Drugs, and Trafficking in our Country. I thank all of the Strong Republicans who voted to support Border Security and our desperately needed WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2019

“It's undeniable that we have a crisis on our southern border. Democrats continue to say that it's a manufactured crisis. But the facts tell the story…A vote against the President’s national emergency declaration is vote to deny the humanitarian & security crisis."—@VP pic.twitter.com/dW5XJPnt60 — GOP (@GOP) March 14, 2019

Proud of President @realDonaldTrump for standing strong and keeping his promise to secure our border. https://t.co/NeoLEZxlWr — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) March 14, 2019

We MUST secure our southern border. @realDonaldTrump campaigned on it, and he is within his full legal authority to declare a national emergency. This crisis can’t be ignored, and President Trump is right to veto this bill and protect America. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 14, 2019

"The criminals have found a way to take advantage of the situation. They are trafficking, smuggling, they are preying on the migrants…This is not a partisan issue. It's not partisan to want to protect communities. It's not partisan to want to secure our border."—@SecNielsen pic.twitter.com/eEfU21fbyO — GOP (@GOP) March 14, 2019

Here are some thoughts for and against the national emergency declaration from GOP members of the Senate:

I voted against the disapproval resolution and in support of @realDonaldTrump’s nat’l emergency declaration. Drugs, violent criminals & human traffickers present a serious risk to our nation as they cross the southern border. We need to secure our border & protect our people. — Senator Deb Fischer (@SenatorFischer) March 14, 2019

The President is justified in exercising his statutory authorities under the National Emergencies Act of 1976, which gives him the latitude to declare a national emergency specifically to implement an existing border security law that was enacted with broad bipartisan support. pic.twitter.com/1cWyAXwYPy — U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) March 14, 2019

Border security is vital to our national security, which is why I voted against the resolution of disapproval for President Trump’s national emergency declaration. My full statement ⬇️https://t.co/n6XZXb4WHi — Senator John Hoeven (@SenJohnHoeven) March 14, 2019

My statement on the National Emergency vote: https://t.co/zCry7K5YB6 pic.twitter.com/0KDeVCAvV7 — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) March 14, 2019

We must address the situation taking place along our southern border where illegal crossings & smugglers trafficking drugs and people have created a humanitarian and national security crisis. https://t.co/GzKsKNu1we — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) March 14, 2019

My statement on today's vote regarding the president's national emergency declaration –> https://t.co/3wWgE9vBIN pic.twitter.com/Y1rH0ZbFgy — Senator Rubio Press (@SenRubioPress) March 14, 2019

Here is my statement regarding my vote in favor of @realDonaldTrump's national emergency declaration –> https://t.co/EdTQSAG22d pic.twitter.com/zty21sEcWO — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) March 14, 2019

My statement on the emergency declaration resolution of disapproval pic.twitter.com/cVOMVBODpn — Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) March 14, 2019

Thousands of U.S. troops are stationed on the borders of foreign countries. Surely Americans deserve the same security along our borders. pic.twitter.com/AWHN2tRk8E — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) March 14, 2019

We have a crisis at our southern border. We must do more to address the humanitarian issues, fight human trafficking and keep deadly drugs like heroin, fentanyl, and meth from entering our country. https://t.co/aHEYEFEwXw — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) March 14, 2019

I support @POTUS’ plan to spend $5.7B to implement the top 10 priorities of the @CBP Border Security Improvement Plan. He can access sufficient funding w/o a national declaration, as I outlined in my floor speech — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) March 14, 2019

This course would 1) not set a dangerous precedent; 2) allow the funds to be spent immediately & not be tied up for years in the courts; and 3) protect critical MILCON projects for our troops in #Ohio and around the nation. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) March 14, 2019

I also support @SenMikeLee’s legislation to rein in National Emergencies Act to ensure Congress more control over these decisions in the future. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) March 14, 2019

He’s not a senator, but Texas Gov. Greg Abbot enjoyed a retweet from Sen. John Cornyn for this:

Anyone who thinks the border is not an emergency doesn’t know the facts. El Paso is seeing a 500 % increase in border apprehensions from last year. Senators Cornyn & Cruz we’re right to support the President’s mission to better fund border security. https://t.co/kzaf9fubGK — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 14, 2019

President Trump has promised a veto, so keep an eye on this one.

