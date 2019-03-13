What would they call the male version of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and what are men going to wear to protests in Georgia?

Men will have to figure it out soon if Georgia House of Representatives member Darshun Kendrick manages to pass her “testicular bill of rights,” written as a counterpoint to Georgia’s HB 481, the “heartbeat bill.” It’s certainly … something.

Ggggooooodddd morning! Introducing my "testicular bill of rights" legislative package. You want some regulation of bodies and choice? Done! pic.twitter.com/5E8HBRSc9l — Dar'shun Kendrick (@DarshunKendrick) March 11, 2019

We especially like making it an aggravated assault to have sex without a condom. What if your partner is on the pill, or has an IUD, or is post-menopausal? What if your partner is another man?

We’ve said it before: it would be great if men could step up and buy a box of condoms if they don’t want a child, but doesn’t the woman have some agency in that department? Can’t she say no, or does she require a state law to say it for her?

Anyway, this is cute and all, but keep in mind how closely it follows legislation that allows abortion right up to 40 weeks as well as Senate Democrats voting against the Born-Alive Survivors Protection Act.

The lack of any critical thinking here is terrifying. — Net Stoopid (@NetStoopid) March 11, 2019

I've never been more happy to NOT BE represented by a politician than I am right now. — Bill Greene (@BGreene9369) March 13, 2019

Thank God I don't live in Georgia — Andrew Fields (@a_fields022) March 13, 2019

Mocking dead babies. How progressive. — Rusty Weiss 🤔🇺🇸 (@rustyweiss74) March 12, 2019

This is exactly the same as termination of a life. https://t.co/dEdiTGpQRq — Ilhan Omar is anti-Semitic (@NathanWurtzel) March 13, 2019

None of those things kills an innocent human being. Abortion does, as it almost always kills at least half of the people going into the "medical" procedure, more like an execution. https://t.co/RISnyBoXmG — Nathanael Yowell (@ndgc12dx) March 13, 2019

The fact that Rep Kendrick thinks this is a counterpart to the "anti-abortion" movement says one of two things: she knows nothing about the pro-life argument or this is an egregious strawman. https://t.co/n8uL2jUCWm — Matt Hostetter (@matthostetter) March 13, 2019

Me: it's wrong to kill your child. You: you cant buy Viagra. Lmfao https://t.co/cxUgBmB0VF — jeffswarens (@jeffswarens) March 12, 2019

This is what happens when someone who doesn't know how biology works is trying to make laws… https://t.co/ZY2tEj5W74 — Marcus (@ImKingGinger) March 12, 2019

a uterus houses a living human being, any procedure related to gonads or gametes is not biologically comparable. abortion is not contraception of any kind, right? these kinds of bizarre and pointless attention seeking stunts make the pro choice POV appear anti science & ignorant — Elysabeth San Martin (@Maestra_Momma) March 12, 2019

Literally no one wants to control women's bodies. It's the other person's body that you chose to create that's the issue. It's been over 20 years now and I'm still waiting for the party of science to actually use some science for something. Anything at all. Just one thing. https://t.co/WW42QVVssd — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) March 13, 2019

This is great! So you must admit it is a child in the womb and I absolutely support mandatory paternity tests! That way women can't just get child support from whomever they wish! Thank you! — Evan Meeker (@EvanMeeker1) March 13, 2019

This must be a Georgia thing. Thank gawd i don't live there. Keep my distance away from this overused manufactured #feminist hate. — Rap Tor (@Raptor2u) March 13, 2019

Please stop acting childish. You are missing the point. Women want to choose, but yet if they decide to have a child a man doesn't want he has no choice. So instead of acting childish maybe do something productive and act like an adult. — ~ Tereasa Dockens ~ (@tereasagail) March 13, 2019

You're certainly acting like the people who originally intended to use abortion to cut down the black population. https://t.co/gXs914PRrL — ReprobateRenegade (@RpbRenegade) March 13, 2019

I want you to understand how disgusting and horrendous the D party has become. When you vote for radical, hate-filled separatists, this is what you get. Don't blame society nor modern times — blame yourself for NOT doing the right thing at the voting booth. https://t.co/PsfsDWTu5v — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) March 12, 2019

Is it fair to suggest that there has been a "brain drain" among elected officials? https://t.co/TSL0L7Z2HS — Greg Karnes (@realGregKarnes) March 13, 2019

This is why I will be voting Republican in the 2024 election. https://t.co/SCwmHoXX4o — ConservativeConversation (@CConversstion) March 12, 2019

Wow, assinine… but I suppose you think you're being terribly clever. 🤣 — William Blake (@Bill_XCIII) March 13, 2019

This is exactly the type of leadership we need. More BS bills just to waste time and taxpayer money. Making a joke of killing a living offspring is NO LAUGHING MATTER!! You should be ashamed of yourself, but with your ego and entitlement, that's not possible. God Bless you https://t.co/WinR0TQsi2 — Garry Stroup (@Dawgnut58) March 11, 2019

Related: