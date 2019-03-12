2020 hopeful Bernie Sanders is an Independent and a senator, so he’s likely exempt from that House resolution denouncing hate speech of every stripe, including anti-Semitic slurs. Still, he might want to be a little more careful about who he hires onto his campaign.

POLITICO reports Tuesday that Sanders’ national deputy press secretary, Belén Sisa, deleted a Facebook post and apologized after she was confronted about her post questioning American Jews’ “dual allegiance” to the United States and Israel.

BREAKING: A spokeswoman for Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign posted anti-Semitic conspiracy theories on her Facebook account, stating that the "American Jewish community has a dual allegiance to the state of Israel"https://t.co/D5qK2tR2Bo — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 13, 2019

POLITICO reports:

A spokeswoman for Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign apologized Tuesday after questioning whether the “American Jewish community has a dual allegiance to the state of Israel” — a comment condemned by Jewish leaders across the political spectrum as having anti-Semitic overtones. … Sisa posed the question Sunday during a discussion in a Facebook thread in which she said that, like Sanders, she stood with Rep. Ilhan Omar. She deleted the post after POLITICO began asking about it.

There sure are a lot of politicians willing to throw themselves under the bus to protect freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar, whom they hope will grow and change. Guess what? She’s not going to grow or change. She’s nearly 40 and the Democrats treat her like an infant.

They must hold a press conference and answer for this. — CovFeFe La Flare (@GrapplingMantis) March 13, 2019

Meh, it's cool. They're not Republicans so they get a pass. — Michael (@Michael2014abc) March 13, 2019

Americans are finally waking up to a truth many Latin Americans already know: Anti-Semitism on the Left is not a bug, it's a feature. Usually, a celebrated future. See Lula aiding Hamas and Kirschner covering up for the Iran-backed synagogue attack. — Lex Costa (@BRChronicler) March 13, 2019

They ain’t even hiding it anymore Lol. After so many anti-Semitic tweets, all you get is some fake apology from Ilhan and this aide — Neo (@shahmology) March 13, 2019

It is so frightening that anti Semitism is embraced by the left, along with socialism and fascism. #DemocratAntiSemites — FrancePittsburgh (@FrancePittsbur1) March 13, 2019

eerily reminiscent of claims that Presidential candidate JFK would hold dual allegiance to the Vicar of Rome — Marie Coleman (@MarieCo92176893) March 12, 2019

The left's true nature on display. — Jorj X McKie (@jjs92285) March 13, 2019

How's that working out for you @BernieSanders you got @aoc with communism, you got little hitler @Ilhan with a wicked tongue and got about all of America pissed off, did ya forget anyone Bernie? — Scott B. LaVoie (@ScottBLavoie) March 13, 2019

Why the sudden hatred for the Jewish people 😢 I don’t understand… they aren’t invading the country illegally what are they doing to hurt us that people are hating on them 😢 — joann fowler (@princesss0615) March 13, 2019

It isn’t sudden. They’re just finally being more transparent. — twhitehorn (@whitehorn_w) March 13, 2019

Bernie is the worst of the worst and people think because he was being Jewish it covers his anti Israel positions. He is fond of Castro, Venezuelan dictators, communist Russia & anti semites — Greg Levin (@GSLpatriot) March 13, 2019

Dual allegiance to Israel? That is just to balance the dual allegiance to Palestine in Congress now. — Peter Angebrandt #PPC (@PAngebrandt) March 13, 2019

Bernie is going to hand Trump a second term if he wins the nomination. He needs to drop out and endorse ANYONE else. — Cali Frank (@CADudeFrank) March 12, 2019

This is the 23 year old illegal Bernie Sanders spokesperson — Romona ⭐⭐⭐ (@rromona) March 13, 2019

We knew we recognized that name from somewhere. She’s the illegal immigrant currently protected from deportation by Barack Obama’s DACA program. What a great hire.

