Twitchy’s been reporting on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez all day because she’s been tweeting all day in defense of the question she asked of Wells Fargo CEO Timothy Sloan: “Why was the bank involved in the caging of children and financing the caging of children to begin with?”

Plenty of people have pointed out the fallacy in her logic, but Ocasio-Cortez isn’t having it, and finally pulled out as her trump card her vast experience in bartending:

So banks should never lend money to anyone because they can’t be certain what the money will be used for?

A lot of people in the replies are calling Ocasio-Cortez a Twitter master, but like we said, she’s been tweeting all day trying to justify her stupid question.

