Twitchy’s been reporting on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez all day because she’s been tweeting all day in defense of the question she asked of Wells Fargo CEO Timothy Sloan: “Why was the bank involved in the caging of children and financing the caging of children to begin with?”

Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) asks Wells Fargo CEO Timothy Sloan: "Why was the bank involved in the caging of children and financing the caging of children to begin with?" Sloan: "I don't know how to answer that question because we weren't." pic.twitter.com/0ecaOAvvu8 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 12, 2019

Plenty of people have pointed out the fallacy in her logic, but Ocasio-Cortez isn’t having it, and finally pulled out as her trump card her vast experience in bartending:

Actually, in NYC if you’re a bartender and knowingly over-serve to someone, you *ARE* liable for things they do after they leave the bar, because you knowingly put them at risk for $. Its called the Dram Shop Act. It’s a big reason why bartenders cut people off. And it works. https://t.co/u2XMRuNOyb — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 12, 2019

The key here is in the advance knowledge. When you *knowingly* do something that you know *in advance* will do harm, and do it anyway, you open yourself up. Companies *know in advance* that climate change will get worse if we keep growing fossil fuel consumption and production. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 12, 2019

So banks should never lend money to anyone because they can’t be certain what the money will be used for?

finally, talking about something you actually understand… Bartending… 👍 — KLIPer (@JoshuaVaughn777) March 12, 2019

This is why the American people are cutting you off. You’re slurring your logic. — wj 🇺🇸 (@worthy___) March 13, 2019

By your own logic, the bank who provided the mortgage for the bar is also responsible. https://t.co/d9OtcmBfAA — Ken Webster Jr (@KenWebsterJrSho) March 12, 2019

Shut down the banks that fund bars! https://t.co/XzpRCHG4lI — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) March 12, 2019

She's very good at this – take the one analogy that was wrong and "clap back." She's still tripling down on being wrong about how banks operate, and how they should operate, if anyone ever, anywhere, wanted a loan. https://t.co/KfwUNjNYAS — Chris Hynes (@realchrishynes) March 12, 2019

Actually a better metaphor would be: The bartender is the oil company (or the public authority equivalent), because they can control the volume fed. the bank funds would be the bottles sitting behind the bar… how liable is Jack Daniels for the actions of the drunk person? — baran kayhan (@barankayhan) March 12, 2019

Imagine if conservatives went after banks that serve @PPact on the logic that since abortion is “murder,” no one should be able to profit from murder. https://t.co/XzpRCHG4lI — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) March 12, 2019

Again, if this is true…aren't you responsible for the global warming you are causing every day by using SUVs, taxis, Ubers, etc? If not…why not? https://t.co/0qnBXgQ6Ss — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) March 13, 2019

A lot of people in the replies are calling Ocasio-Cortez a Twitter master, but like we said, she’s been tweeting all day trying to justify her stupid question.

