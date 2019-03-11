As Twitchy reported earlier, Speaker Nancy Pelosi sparked a meltdown among The Resistance Monday when she came out against impeaching President Trump, saying, “He’s just not worth it” and directing Democrats to exert their efforts at winning back the White House in 2020.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer doesn’t seem to be in the mood to impeach either, and he reminded the press Monday something that anyone could be mistaken for believing: there were 62 new House Democrats sworn in, not just three.

Hoyer slams Tlaib, Omar, Ocasio-Cortez when asked about Dems who would still like to push for impeachment, despite Pelosi saying she opposes impeachment. Hoyer: “We’ve got 62 new (Democratic) members. Not three” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 11, 2019

