As Twitchy reported earlier, Speaker Nancy Pelosi sparked a meltdown among The Resistance Monday when she came out against impeaching President Trump, saying, “He’s just not worth it” and directing Democrats to exert their efforts at winning back the White House in 2020.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer doesn’t seem to be in the mood to impeach either, and he reminded the press Monday something that anyone could be mistaken for believing: there were 62 new House Democrats sworn in, not just three.

Trending

Please, keep them on air 24/7.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezChad PergramIlhan OmarimpeachmentNancy PelosiRashida Tlaib