Remember back during the 2016 campaign when candidate Donald Trump said he’d put “America first,” and outlets like the Washington Post ran pieces explaining how Trump’s “America First” slogan was popularized by Nazi sympathizers? Then the Post republished the piece on the day of his inauguration, explaining “the ominous history of the new administration’s watchwords.”

And we don’t have to tell you what a red MAGA hat does to some people. Make America great again? What?

As Twitchy reported earlier, actor and activist Alyssa Milano pretty much served up the dictionary definition of white privilege when she claimed to be transgender, a person of color, an immigrant, a lesbian, a gay man, the disabled … “I’m everything,” she concluded.

So judging by his words Saturday at the South by Southwest Conference in Austin, Texas, former Ohio governor and 2020 hopeful John Kasich declared that Americans are everything and everybody … God forbid a man who wants to be president of the U.S. would put America first.

Kasich urging sympathy for caravans and refugees. "Every one of us is on the raft. Every one of us lives in Yemen. When I look at Central America — that's our neighborhood." — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) March 9, 2019

No, it’s not.

He need to see if he and Alyssa Milano can get a group rate for their therapy session to get over the delusions. — My Hand Went Evil (@lostnswv) March 9, 2019

Did he start smoking weed? — Stormin Norman (@mace_atkins) March 9, 2019

Did Kasich note that everyone's Dad was a mailman? — Darrell West (@darrellpwest) March 9, 2019

What's the limiting principle? Any concern for American citizens? — The Intersect (@mburm201) March 9, 2019

Didn’t you read? Putting America first is literally Nazism.

He is a loon — cat (@gigglemitz) March 9, 2019

He also harbors delusions of being a Ugandan swimmer.

A strange digression as Kasich says "some people worship the environment; I call it pantheism," and then digresses on how animism is bad — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) March 9, 2019

Another "hmmm" line from Kasich as he discusses 2016 debates: "I was off so far in the wings, I felt like a Ugandan swimmer in the Olympics." — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) March 9, 2019

Far off in the wings … that’s a good place for Kasich to be. Why does he think 2020 will be different?

Is Kasich on the drugs? Smoking that reefer? Popping them bennies? — MimsyYamaguchi⛄️🌨☃️ (@MimsyYamaguchi) March 9, 2019

Why would anyone vote for this guy? — FieldRoamer (@FieldRoamer) March 9, 2019

Since he claims we all live in Yemen, maybe he should run there.

