Remember back during the 2016 campaign when candidate Donald Trump said he’d put “America first,” and outlets like the Washington Post ran pieces explaining how Trump’s “America First” slogan was popularized by Nazi sympathizers? Then the Post republished the piece on the day of his inauguration, explaining “the ominous history of the new administration’s watchwords.”

And we don’t have to tell you what a red MAGA hat does to some people. Make America great again? What?

As Twitchy reported earlier, actor and activist Alyssa Milano pretty much served up the dictionary definition of white privilege when she claimed to be transgender, a person of color, an immigrant, a lesbian, a gay man, the disabled … “I’m everything,” she concluded.

So judging by his words Saturday at the South by Southwest Conference in Austin, Texas, former Ohio governor and 2020 hopeful John Kasich declared that Americans are everything and everybody … God forbid a man who wants to be president of the U.S. would put America first.

No, it’s not.

Didn’t you read? Putting America first is literally Nazism.

He also harbors delusions of being a Ugandan swimmer.

Far off in the wings … that’s a good place for Kasich to be. Why does he think 2020 will be different?

Since he claims we all live in Yemen, maybe he should run there.

