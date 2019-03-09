Honest question: Is “gender confirmation surgery” what they’re calling it now? Because we’re old enough to remember when it was just called a “sex-change operation.”

In any case, a federal judge has ruled that prison officials can’t delay an inmate’s gender confirmation surgery while they appeal a ruling requiring them to provide the surgery.

Federal judge says Idaho prison officials cannot delay gender confirmation surgery for #transgender inmate while they file appeal in the case. #LGBThttps://t.co/wArtcbcbr1 — David Crary (@CraryAP) March 5, 2019

The Associated Press reports:

U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill made the order Monday, saying he believed the Idaho Department of Correction’s appeal in the case was likely to fail and that delaying Adree Edmo’s surgery could cause her great harm. The ruling means the original June 13 deadline for providing the surgery remains in place. … Winmill ruled in December that the state’s denial of the surgery amounted to cruel and unusual punishment in violation of the Eighth Amendment, and said Edmo proved she had a serious medical need and failure to treat it would result in significant injury or unnecessary pain. The state began the appeal process a short time later, with state officials noting that the prison’s own medical professionals say surgery would be the wrong treatment for Edmo’s condition and that the state shouldn’t be obligated to provide a surgery to an inmate that many privately insured Idahoans can’t get covered.

So the prison is being required to provide surgery that the inmate likely couldn’t afford outside of prison.

This person is in jail for sexual assault on a child…. and he has more rights than anybody else…. on my dime! — Up to No Good 2.0 (@uptonogood45) March 6, 2019

Oh yeah, Edmo “has been continually housed in a men’s prison since her conviction of sexual abuse of a child in 2012.”

Dr. Daniel Grossman, a clinical and public health researcher on abortion and contraception, kicked things up a notch by stating that the surgery was a human right.

Access to trans affirming health care is a human right. https://t.co/iX36ipyW2v — Dr. Daniel Grossman (@DrDGrossman) March 5, 2019

Yeah, no it's not. — Tex Lovera (@texlovera) March 5, 2019

Nah. Not even close. — L. Ron Buttload (@IButtload) March 5, 2019

Nope. — Antonio Martinez (@djtechchicago) March 6, 2019

Nope. Not at all. — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) March 6, 2019

Mason Edmo is a pedophile who beat his partner w/a skillet, among other fun pastimes.

Not being molested by a freak/whaled on with cookware= human right.

Self-mutilation by violent predators = not a human right. — Ben Crystal (@Bennettruth) March 6, 2019

From KIDK in Idaho Falls:

Brady Summers dated Mason Edmo, now Adree Edmo, for two years. It was his first relationship since coming out. It did not end well. “He would beat me on a constant basis,” Summers said. “I had to keep my head low. I had to be careful what I said, careful what I did. And the final straw of me escaping that was him beating me with a frying pan.” Edmo went to jail, but tried to reconcile with Summers when he got out. It also did not end well. Not long after that, Edmo was in prison for sexual abuse of a child under the age of 16.

We’ll stick with Adree, since Twitter might ban us for “deadnaming” her.

Anything that requires the labor of others is not a right. — John The Maintenance Boss 🛠 (@JohnMaintenanc1) March 5, 2019

Elective surgery is not a right owed to any, particularly for those convicted of crimes & in prison. Don’t commit a crime, get caught then convicted. And, pay for it yourself #NotMySurgery — Dennis Davis (@TheDennisDavis) March 6, 2019

Anything anyone says should be a right involving money is actually not a right because it requires theft. — From Ancapistan w/love (@Chritacular) March 5, 2019

So basically the left is rolling with anything we want is a right and we will demand it, whether it forces you to perform labor or not. You need to examine what "Rights" mean and adjust accordingly. — My Boss Sucks (@nivratsmom) March 6, 2019

No commodity is a right. — Eric (@Eric_R_Wilson) March 6, 2019

Human rights are not something that is supplied or given by another — Dude (@footankledude) March 5, 2019

Life, liberty, and the pursuit of surgery — Jeffrey Collins (@Collinstaxacct) March 6, 2019

Cosmetic surgery is not a right. I was told that a trans penis is a female organ and if one feels like a woman than she is a woman, therefore the surgery is cosmetic. It’s hard to keep this nonsense straight. — Tom Acer ❗️ (@tomburkart) March 6, 2019

Hope tax payer dollars arent paying for it. If so, Idaho voters how do you feel about that? — JumpingDan (@Dan48600956) March 6, 2019

We’re very quickly reaching the point where it’ll be easier to list everything that’s NOT a right. — Jody Taft (@JodyTaft5) March 5, 2019

Old and busted: Infanticide New hotness: Trans affirming healthcare. — Calvinist Fish (@CalvinistFish) March 6, 2019

any comment on whether unborn babies have human rights? — Captain Smirk (@spacemanspiff76) March 5, 2019

Funny that it's a right when someone else had to pay for it. Why wasn't it a right before the prison term–or after? — Meghan Murphy's Frolics on the Roof (@daveweeden) March 6, 2019

May I go to prison & demand liposuction in the middle of my sentence? I'm fat, I'm embarrassed, it impedes my ability to be happy. Shouldn't the fact that I earned myself a prison sentence count for something? This leaves room for endless litigation. 😵 So dumb. — Abey (@Abey47367166) March 5, 2019

I identify as trans-financial. I'm a rich man living in a poor man's body. I have a right to have my self perception validated by the public. Government must mandate that people give me money to affirm my truth. A few million will do. — 1/1024th Free (@Mountain0fSa1t) March 6, 2019

I have a human right to a yacht. — Not a Bot (@CheckYourBiases) March 6, 2019

This is laughable — AmericanSoil (@1776Farms) March 6, 2019

…or cryable — I am a Man, just not Thursday (@IamaManjustnot1) March 6, 2019

Related: