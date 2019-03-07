Whether the 2020 census will include a question on U.S. citizenship is up to the Supreme Court, but that didn’t stop a federal judge in California from issuing a 126-page ruling late Wednesday blocking the citizenship question anyway.

“The citizenship question on the 2020 Census if fundamentally counterproductive to the goal of obtaining accurate citizenship data about the public,” wrote U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg. Huh?

Courthouse News reports:

In closing arguments Friday in the federal bench trial over the citizenship question, attorneys for the State of California and six California cities said adding the question would jeopardize the census’ accuracy, as both legal and undocumented immigrants would be less likely to participate.

“The citizenship question will provide a differential undercount of Latinos and non-citizens, and by extension, Californians,” said Deputy Attorney General Matthew Wise. “California’s budget line item for census outreach swelled from a pre-citizenship question allocation of $43.3 million to a final allocation of $90.3 million.”

He said undercounting California’s large Latino population would ultimately lead California to lose both federal funding and a seat in Congress.

So they’re admitting that California wants illegal immigrants counted so the state doesn’t lose federal funding or a seat in Congress — and there’d be no reason to fear that if they didn’t know there is a massive number of illegal immigrants in the state.

