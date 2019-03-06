If you remember, charges of anti-Semitism in the Women’s March compelled even far-left progressive activists like Alyssa Milano to bow out of the 2019 Women’s March, at which Linda Sarsour got a big cheer from the crowd for her call for a boycott of Israel. And the Women’s March leadership just can’t bring itself to denounce rabid anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan.

He’s a shocking bit of video from Breitbart News showing the Women’s March’s Linda Sarsour, who is good pals with the “superstar” freshmen in Congress, continually ignoring the question if she believes Israel has a right to exist.

Far-left activist Linda Sarsour — who is an ally of AOC, Omar, and Tlaib — refuses to state whether Israel has the right to exist. A person walking with Sarsour asked the man who was questioning her: "Do you work for Israel?" pic.twitter.com/SuJ9YUsmOj — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 6, 2019

Wow 😢🇺🇸 — Billy Jerkes (@BillyJerkes) March 6, 2019

Is that not shocking? “Does the nation of Israel have a right to exist?” is not exactly a difficult question that requires a nuanced answer. — Mark Maiwurds (@MarkMaiwurds) March 6, 2019

This is the question that should be asked in order to cut to the chase. The rest is dog whistling. — ClayTravisJewBeard (@ClayTravisJewBe) March 6, 2019

I didn't hear an answer. — Volga99 (@VolgaPobeda99) March 6, 2019

“What, do you work for Israel? How much do you get paid” is that all they care about? For real? — Brad Johnson (@Brad_Tweetin) March 6, 2019

That's the most telling moment of this exchange. This "body guard" seems to have his own negative thoughts on Israel. Not surprising that this is who she surrounds herself with. — DUH (@Need2BUsed) March 6, 2019

All I can say is …. wow …. — TMR 🇺🇸☘️🇮🇪👨‍❤️‍👨 🏳️‍🌈🌈 (@RidgeguyTMR) March 6, 2019

Self implosion of the Democratic party… hopefully. — Saving Ourselves (@Savingourselves) March 6, 2019

How embarrassing to be a Democrat. — AlbertoChanUSA (@AlbertoChanUSA1) March 6, 2019

The Democrats should reap what they sow. — I Am Jack's Smirking Revenge (@6thvot1) March 6, 2019

Democrats are kinda killing themselves by becoming so radically left. — Apples (@I_Iniquitous) March 6, 2019

Why do have these who hate Israel working within our government? — Sharon (@SharinLife) March 6, 2019

C'mon everyone, they aren't anti-Semitic, this is just the *checks notes* 1417th time that they've said anti-Semitic things — Treasure Trove of Memes (@BetelgeuseEpsil) March 6, 2019

HoW mUcH dO yOu geT pAid Because a nation like Israel gives a damn what she says. It would be flattery if they paid someone to berate her. As a jew, I can say without a doubt she is disgusting. — SBCC YAF (@SbccYaf) March 6, 2019

Hamas & Hezbollah sympathisers- wake up America, they’re in your halls of power — Peter Robins (@Peter__Robins) March 6, 2019

Bernie Sanders normalized this antisemite. — Jewish Lives Matter #JLM (@JewsMatterToMe) March 6, 2019

Having a media that knowingly and willingly covers for you allows you to be a blatant racist and anti Semite. Racism isn’t welcome here ✌🏼 — Michael (@_m_ichae_l) March 6, 2019

If the news networks only knew this stuff.., — Xerxes Xiquez (@XXiquez) March 6, 2019

Well, you know, you have to alert your readership if you ever cover a story that broke on conservative media, so they know to take it with a grain of salt.

Those people are in our country. We have members of our government that support them.#weforgot — We are awake (@BRichish2) March 6, 2019

She needs to go back from whence she came.. — kristi garrett ❌ (@kristig86) March 6, 2019

She's not an American. She's a Palestinian who happened to be born in America. — Mutated Sea Bass (@cornfef) March 6, 2019

Why is this happening in the United States of America??? — FreedomIsn’tFree (@4EverAPatriot) March 6, 2019

Why are Democrats letting this happen in the United States of America? Just pass a damn resolution condemning anti-Semitism already.

Oh, and since we’re using the photo of Sarsour with Ilhan Omar as the featured graphic for this piece, we’ll just post her buddying up with Rashida Tlaib here:

