Last month, Twitchy told you about a woman who left Alabama to join her husband in ISIS but changed her mind while living in a Syrian refugee camp and decided she’d like to return to the United States. Oh, and while in Alabama she’d also tweeted that people should rent trucks and ram them into Veterans Day and Memorial Day parades and “spill all of their blood.”

The New York Times did what it could for the Alabama woman who can’t return to her home, but Secretary of State Mike Pompeo argued that the woman, Hoda Muthana, isn’t even a U.S. citizen.

Muthana spoke with NBC News about her plight and went silent when asked about the tweet about attacking parades.

Video: The treasonous ISIS bride has been such a sympathetic figure in the liberal media, but there's one clip that needs to be shown more – When NBC's Richard Engel asked her about a tweet calling on people to carry out terror attacks on Memorial or Veterans Day, she goes silent pic.twitter.com/hzVHlZ0WhA — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 4, 2019

She gave up that right when she left. Too freakin bad. Decisions have consequences. — Rich Jones (@rjones138) March 4, 2019

Terrorist — Jane Fonner (@JaneCFonner) March 4, 2019

ISIS as a caliphate, just a phase.

Freelance terror attacks, well, she's still into that jam. — Ken Shepherd 🐢🏀 (21-9) (@KenShepherd) March 4, 2019

Trying to hold back her smile when Richard Engel asks about her tweets to kill Americans – – she is still ISIS — “but my lawyer told me not to talk about this” — KC490 (@mjw3156) March 5, 2019

That was probably good advice.

* * *

Update:

Oh no, it looks like Muthana is going to have to wait in line for her lawsuit to be heard:

A federal judge rejected a request that he speed up consideration of a lawsuit filed on behalf of Hoda Muthana, an American-born woman who joined the Islamic State in 2014 and is now stranded in a refugee camp in Syria with her 18-month-old son https://t.co/uN9BP4eJHC — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 5, 2019

“Stranded.”

Related: