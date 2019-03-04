Last month, Twitchy told you about a woman who left Alabama to join her husband in ISIS but changed her mind while living in a Syrian refugee camp and decided she’d like to return to the United States. Oh, and while in Alabama she’d also tweeted that people should rent trucks and ram them into Veterans Day and Memorial Day parades and “spill all of their blood.”

The New York Times did what it could for the Alabama woman who can’t return to her home, but Secretary of State Mike Pompeo argued that the woman, Hoda Muthana, isn’t even a U.S. citizen.

Muthana spoke with NBC News about her plight and went silent when asked about the tweet about attacking parades.

That was probably good advice.

Update:

Oh no, it looks like Muthana is going to have to wait in line for her lawsuit to be heard:

“Stranded.”

