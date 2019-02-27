As Twitchy reported, the House on Wednesday voted 240-190 to pass the Bipartisan Background Checks Act, although the act might not even advance to the Senate. Of note is that Democratic leaders suffered an awkward defeat when House Republicans successfully included a provision that ICE be informed when an illegal immigrant tries to buy a gun.

Now, who would oppose universal background checks? To paraphrase Speaker Nancy Pelosi, you have to read the bill to find out what’s in it. This statement from Rep. Dan Crenshaw on universal background checks could have been delivered from behind a podium, but instead, he delivered it while walking down the hallway holding a cup of coffee.

This video is only 1:35 but there’s not a second wasted.

