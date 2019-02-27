As Twitchy reported, the House on Wednesday voted 240-190 to pass the Bipartisan Background Checks Act, although the act might not even advance to the Senate. Of note is that Democratic leaders suffered an awkward defeat when House Republicans successfully included a provision that ICE be informed when an illegal immigrant tries to buy a gun.

Now, who would oppose universal background checks? To paraphrase Speaker Nancy Pelosi, you have to read the bill to find out what’s in it. This statement from Rep. Dan Crenshaw on universal background checks could have been delivered from behind a podium, but instead, he delivered it while walking down the hallway holding a cup of coffee.

This video is only 1:35 but there’s not a second wasted.

The truth about universal background checks and today’s vote. pic.twitter.com/koigvhKKYT — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) February 27, 2019

So if I loan a gun to the guy who keeps cows on my place to put down a severely injured cow without a background check, he and I are guilty of a felony?

youre exactly right on all fronts. The democrats just want to pass a bill to say they passed a bill. It's nonsense. It would do absolutely nothing but hinder, inconvenience, and possibly make criminals out of law abiding citizens. — Russian Bot 12875⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@MAGA1287) February 27, 2019

Thanks for doing that. Good questions. I think we already know the answer – it's meant to curtail our liberties and make it easier to confiscate guns later should it pass. Simple as that. — ladykrystyna (@ladykrystyna) February 27, 2019

The only ones who will obey are already law abiding citizens. The bad guys will not. So Rep. Crenshaw is correct – it won't stop anything. — ladykrystyna (@ladykrystyna) February 27, 2019

People do not understand how difficult it is in many (if not most) jurisdictions to obtain a firearm. Anyone who thinks that someone who has decided to murder people in a movie theater, school, or concert is going to be stopped by more gun laws is, at best, delusional. — Ross Condit (@rcondit67) February 27, 2019

Dems just voted down a very reasonable amendment to #HR8, which would have excluded TSA Pre Check members from the Universal Background Check requirement. They voted against it because they have no interest in honest conversations about gun control. — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) February 27, 2019

