As did 43 of her Democratic colleagues in the Senate on Monday, 2020 candidate Kamala Harris voted against the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would mandate that a newborn who survived a botched abortion attempt be given the same medical treatment afforded to any baby, rather than be left on a table to die. It’s infanticide — there’s really no other way to put it.

On Tuesday, 2020 Harris revealed her REUNITE Act, which would address the “human rights violation” of separating illegal immigrant families at the border.

It’s outrageous that hundreds of immigrant families are still being separated at the border. My colleagues and I reintroduced the REUNITE Act, requiring immediate family reunification of children who can be safely reunified. This human rights violation must come to an end now. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 26, 2019

LifeNews told Harris to spare them the lecture on human rights violation right after voted to allow newborn infants to be denied life-saving medical attention.

Human rights violation? @KamalaHarris you just voted for infanticide. Spare us the lecture.https://t.co/3r5HuKxYwZ — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) February 27, 2019

What did you expect, nothing surprises most people these days about what these people are capable of. — Russell Barron (@RussellBarron15) February 27, 2019

Once these Democrats voted to allow born infants to die they lost any moral authority to talk about the treatment of children — RW (@rwlawoffice) February 27, 2019

Well at least we aren't killing them, like you are the babies that survive abotions. — CityGirl (@smooth10306) February 27, 2019

Worry about those illegals but kill American babies, good job. — Vicki Czyrnik (@CzyrnikV) February 27, 2019

Spare us the lecture. You just voted for infanticide. Disgusting! — Irene E del Aguila (@IreneEdelAguil3) February 27, 2019

Someone needs to define outrage to Kamala. — Behind Blue Eyes (@peterson_stan1) February 27, 2019

At least these kids aren’t separated by death. — Dicko (@kendickens4) February 27, 2019

They are separated to make sure the adults they are with are their parents and not child traffickers; and they are given very good treatment; unlike the permanent separation of tiny infant from LIFE that You #Democrats have voted for, called #Infanticide (baby killing: abortion)! — Neesie🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@neesietweets) February 27, 2019

Reunite them back to the other side of the border. — Scarlett (@fdieck) February 27, 2019

Remember when TIME slammed President Trump on its “Welcome to America” cover by having him looking down dispassionately at a crying child who had been separated from her mother — except the child was never separated from her mother; the photo was taken while the child was put down for a minute so a Border Patrol agent could pat down her mother. Way to throw fuel on the fire, TIME.

But let’s see how TIME covered the Born Alive vote … well, we’re searching their site but not finding anything about it. Huh.

