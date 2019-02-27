After 44 Democrats voted this week to deny medical care to a newborn who survived a botched abortion, forgive us if we’re not as accepting of the clichéd “fighting for our kids” rhetoric. The baby is delivered alive, the umbilical cord is cut, it’s breathing on its own … if that’s not a child but just a mistake to leave to die on a table, we don’t even agree on the definition of “child” anymore.

So excuse us if we don’t buy the claim that Sen. Patty Murray will fight for “our youngest kids.”

My friend @PattyMurray has spent decades fighting for our youngest kids. That’s why I’m proud to stand with her in the fight for quality, affordable child care and preschool for America’s children. https://t.co/CFFOm9XZYz — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 27, 2019

And the Democrats are always the ones who bring up the fallacious argument that Republicans only care about children until they’re born … and yet they voted to deny life-saving medical care to newborns.

Both Warren and her friend Patty Murray voted against a ban on infanticide — and against criminal punishment towards doctors that let a baby die after the child was born from a botched abortion. It's vile. You can't pretend you're fighting for kids and hold that position. https://t.co/xacDGAQFuy — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) February 28, 2019

Fighting for our youngest kids? Hilarious. At what age do they become worth fighting for? Obviously not on their actual birthday. — Matt Bell (@matt7738) February 27, 2019

“our youngest kids”, but not too young please — Jose Annunziato (@jannunzi) February 27, 2019

You misspelled "fighting *against* our youngest kids". You know, like voting against a bill that would protect a child born alive and require necessary medical care for that child. — Osprey Tweek (@DevilDog6326) February 28, 2019

What's the point of free childcare when you don't even want them born? — Brad Pawlak (@bradwpawlak) February 27, 2019

@PattyMurray just blocked an attempt to proscribe the killing of those youngest kids. I ain't standing anywhere near her. — Nate Garvin (@GarvinNate) February 27, 2019

Does this include the kids that are still alive after a botched abortion? Who’s fighting for those “littles”? — MT2AK (@mt2ak) February 27, 2019

Yes , for the killing of our youngest children — Edwin Jones (@FlameScanner) February 27, 2019

I do t want to see or hear another word out of you or any of your constituents about babies or children! — chance gantt (@rotagservices) February 27, 2019

What if that child is left to die on the table shortly after birth? Asking for a friend. — tony michelson (@fedupwithmygovt) February 27, 2019

how young to they have to be before you fight for them? Do they have to be viable first? — Robert Thayer (@robertwthayer) February 27, 2019

If they get out alive, that is. — Me (@MickeySteppe) February 27, 2019

You voted for infanticide. You don’t care about children Poke — just here (@captgmreed) February 27, 2019

This is a joke, right? You do know all those children were once babies, right? If you don’t fight for them from infancy, no one will believe you’ll fight for them at pre-school age. — Mickki Nicole (@MickkiNicole) February 27, 2019

As long as the kids are OUT of the womb, though. Right? — Bob Madia (@BobMadia1) February 27, 2019

@PattyMurray voted to make childcare 100% unnecessary — Lyn Martinis (@Martini6Lyn) February 28, 2019

All about the kids…not so much the infants — JCB (@theJCBnote) February 27, 2019

How old does the child have to be post birth to qualify? 24 hours? A week? Where is the line now? — Lawrence Sinclair (@LawrenceAustinY) February 27, 2019

Except for the newly born. Shameful. — Ronald Shields (@RonaldS87865153) February 27, 2019

Childcare for all unless they survive an abortion. — Buster Harris (@bassbonebuster) February 27, 2019

‘Standing” for CHILD Care?! Your NO votes against the Born Alive Abortion Survivors PROTECTION Act are votes for INFANTICIDE. A BABY born ALIVE in a botched abortion IS a CHILD. Thanks for ACTUALLY bringing attention to the brutality of murder of the unborn held up by Roe v Wade. — C Gue (@cathygue1) February 27, 2019

Unless they have such a will to live that they survive an abortion. Then you'll put them under your tomahawk. — Kevin from NWI (@KMacinNWI) February 27, 2019

Let’s not let any of the Democrat senators running in 2020 forget how they voted on infanticide.

