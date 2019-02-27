After 44 Democrats voted this week to deny medical care to a newborn who survived a botched abortion, forgive us if we’re not as accepting of the clichéd “fighting for our kids” rhetoric. The baby is delivered alive, the umbilical cord is cut, it’s breathing on its own … if that’s not a child but just a mistake to leave to die on a table, we don’t even agree on the definition of “child” anymore.

So excuse us if we don’t buy the claim that Sen. Patty Murray will fight for “our youngest kids.”

And the Democrats are always the ones who bring up the fallacious argument that Republicans only care about children until they’re born … and yet they voted to deny life-saving medical care to newborns.

Let’s not let any of the Democrat senators running in 2020 forget how they voted on infanticide.

