Us, we’d be happy never to hear a word from former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid ever again, considering how blatantly he lied about that friend of his assuring him that 2012 Republican candidate Mitt Romney hadn’t paid his taxes in years. “Romney didn’t win, did he?” is really the last thing we want to hear from his mouth unless it’s a sincere apology.

CNN thought it was worth some airtime to let Reid opine on the Trump administration, and not surprisingly, he’s no fan — he wishes every day for a President George W. Bush again:

“In hindsight, I wish every day for a George Bush again,” former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid tells @DanaBashCNN, despite his criticism of Bush during his presidency. “He and I had our difference but no one ever questioned his patriotism.” https://t.co/inD9ayyDWP pic.twitter.com/IxgaljIX17 — CNN (@CNN) February 25, 2019

First, no one ever questioned Bush’s patriotism? And second, isn’t this what Democrats always do, every election cycle? “Now that we have Trump, we sure miss the days when Mitt Romney was running” — Mitt Romney, the guy you utterly trashed and demonized as someone who gave a man cancer?

"I think this guy is a loser." – Harry Reid on George W. Bush, May 6, 2005 https://t.co/bzILmLyKSi — Nathan, son of Robert (@NathanWurtzel) February 25, 2019

RS: You’ve called Bush a loser.

Reid: And a liar.

RS: You’ve apologized for the loser comment.

Reid: But never for the liar, have I? Rolling Stone interview, May 24, 2005 https://t.co/bzILmLyKSi — Nathan, son of Robert (@NathanWurtzel) February 25, 2019

NARRATOR: Lots of people questioned George Bush's patriotism, including Harry Reid https://t.co/f6ewE115iG — Free Jussie Smollett (@jtLOL) February 25, 2019

Just spit-balling here, but I think the man who demonstrably lied about Mitt Romney and often retreated to savage name-calling and was pretty much terrible for the entire institution of the Senate … is lying. https://t.co/sWabRBsioe — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) February 25, 2019

From the guy that was proud he lied about Romney's tax returns https://t.co/4QKuCphOJC — Ron (@oprahtax) February 25, 2019

Harry Reid called Bush a "liar" who "betrayed" America. More garbage from a career politician who made his living in the gutter. https://t.co/w7sceIyMjg — Brandon Howell (@BrandonDHowell) February 25, 2019

This is the post-hoc normalization of their treatment of Bush during his presidency. One of the techniques used to continually up the ante of criticism without appearing unreasonable. https://t.co/LrlZbKGpJK — Debate the News (@DTNSocial) February 25, 2019

I tell you, this strategy of demonizing every candidate from the other party as Satan's first cousin really doesn't work out as well in hindsight, does it? https://t.co/LXAcPEcgMk — Ben (@bengoodfella) February 25, 2019

Maybe in the moment you should have avoided bashing people for political gain. But, your actions and the actions of most all the rest of you politicians brought about the ultimate in bashing… Trump — B from the S.A.V. (@bvmSAV) February 25, 2019

I'm sure Democrats pine for all sorts of departed RINOs. — Staccato (@SkipGlitch) February 25, 2019

This is classic Washington bubble. This only serves to help people who are on the fence about Trump, make up their mind that Washington is just a large country club where members lookout for each other. Trump is always going to be right about the swamp. https://t.co/G2ot1o9qtF — pavarotti (@leoeinaudi) February 25, 2019

You mean Democrats hadn't yet decided on this strategy of subversion and resistance to question his patriotism.

I'm sure you miss him like a lawnmower misses the grass, Harry. Personally I'm thankful every day for a government with neither #Reid nor #Bush. — NixonsLoungeChair (@Nixonsloungechr) February 25, 2019

Does anybody actually believe this act anymore?

“If only Republicans would nominate somebody like Mitt Romney.” “if only they would nominate John McCain.” Blah blah blah. Everybody remembers how these people were treated by Dems and the media when nominated. — Cuddlin'Chloë (@IH8JeffreyMaier) February 25, 2019

I’m old enough to remember them comparing Bush to Hitler 😂 the left is a bunch of unhinged emotional nut jobs who will tell you 20 years from now that the republican president is evil and a danger to democracy and that they wish they had Trump back 😂 — ThePoliticalNutjob (@TNutjob) February 25, 2019

There will be shills saying the same thing about Trump the next time there's a Republican POTUS. Aren't there some ranchers in Nevada for Dirty Harry to harass or something. — Rett Copple (@RettCopple) February 25, 2019

No, they miss him cause the Republicans were push overs with Bush and Romney. — B (@USPatriot_94) February 25, 2019

That’s the confirmation that trump is doing a great job ! Nice — Andrew padilla (@andrewapone) February 25, 2019

