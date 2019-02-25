Us, we’d be happy never to hear a word from former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid ever again, considering how blatantly he lied about that friend of his assuring him that 2012 Republican candidate Mitt Romney hadn’t paid his taxes in years. “Romney didn’t win, did he?” is really the last thing we want to hear from his mouth unless it’s a sincere apology.

CNN thought it was worth some airtime to let Reid opine on the Trump administration, and not surprisingly, he’s no fan — he wishes every day for a President George W. Bush again:

First, no one ever questioned Bush’s patriotism? And second, isn’t this what Democrats always do, every election cycle? “Now that we have Trump, we sure miss the days when Mitt Romney was running” — Mitt Romney, the guy you utterly trashed and demonized as someone who gave a man cancer?

