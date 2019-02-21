In case you missed it, 16 states recently signed onto a lawsuit seeking an injunction against the Trump administration transferring funds from various sources to pay for his border wall. President Trump didn’t seem impressed:

As I predicted, 16 states, led mostly by Open Border Democrats and the Radical Left, have filed a lawsuit in, of course, the 9th Circuit! California, the state that has wasted billions of dollars on their out of control Fast Train, with no hope of completion, seems in charge! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2019

In addition, Rep. Joaquin Castro is circulating a joint resolution that would terminate Trump’s declaration of a national emergency at the border:

I ask all members of Congress — Democrat and Republican — to support this joint resolution to terminate President Trump’s unconstitutional national emergency declaration to build his border wall. It sets a dangerous precedent and steals congressional authority. Will you sign on? pic.twitter.com/WSNFyAqvRS — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) February 15, 2019

I ask that voters in your district consider voting for someone else. — TheRealGeneStray (@Genestray) February 15, 2019

Of course, Rep. Ted Lieu gave it his backing, in a low-key sexy kind of way:

You had me at hello. https://t.co/JUbXUcBxii — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 21, 2019

You are strange. — MsKenman (@MsKenman2008) February 21, 2019

So, who else in on board?

No.

It enables a corrupt and anti-American group (like the current left) to go on about their seditious behavior unchecked.

Hard pass.

Try one that DEFINES emergency, idiot.

Then we can be logical and coherent. — Fred Flintstone (@ShoelessFred) February 21, 2019

Why do Democrats fight so hard to keep our borders unprotected?

Think about this: If you were a human trafficker, where would you hide that women or child when entering a port of entry?

Why would you smuggle drugs through port of entry when you have 100's of miles of open borders — HellaCoolMoms (@rhondaprell) February 19, 2019

Build that wall — مصراوى (@andrewwahba1) February 18, 2019

I Live in San Antonio, Texas….all I need to say!#BuildThatWall — Sue (@beesue) February 15, 2019

I remember when Cesar Chavez vehemently opposed illegal immigration. Those were the days when Chavez and Democrats understood that illegal immigration drives DOWN wages in the United States. — Based Right™️ (@Based_Right) February 21, 2019

No surprise Desperation Ted supports this. He is more endeared to illegals than us citizens and doesn’t care how many Angel mom’s he creates. At least the president is putting the American people first…..Thank god someone is…. — flyfisherman (@JoeT888) February 21, 2019

Why doesn't congress do it's job? Fix immigration, fix tax loopholes and protect Americans from illegal aliens who commit crimes while being here illegally! Build the wall now @POTUS — Debra Callison (@debra_callison) February 21, 2019

The President does have the right and if you please…refresh on the specifics as to why he doesn’t as Commander in Chief. The Executive Branch has the right , and responsibility to protect all American citizens.

You said nothing when Obama protected illegal immigrant dreamers — Don Kelly (@corvalues) February 19, 2019

The president has the right because Congress voted to give the president the right with the National Emergencies Act.

It’s not unconstitutional.🙄 — Lisa (@myhappylife2020) February 21, 2019

If this is unconstitutional, then so were each of the 12 times Obama called national emergencies. — Based Right™️ (@Based_Right) February 21, 2019

The national emergency act has been called on 58 times since 1976, 31 of which are still in place. You care about yourself and other democratic officials, not the citizens of America and the Angel parents who have lost loved one due to illegal criminals. Outrageous and immature — Tyler Nolan (@TylerNolan_m) February 17, 2019

Nope. We need to be able to secure our borders. All nations have this right. — Robin (@CactusCloud) February 17, 2019

Personally I want the names that don't sign it, as that would be a vote against their oaths of office to their constituents. Pretty much constituting a call for their removal from office — ANTI (@_AntiTrump_) February 21, 2019

Lmao I’m sure you’ll get that through the Senate and the Prez signature on it as well. 🤣😂🍸 — Jeffrey Sykes (@J_Sykes2016) February 21, 2019

@tedlieu @SpeakerPelosi @SenKamalaHarris @CoryBooker could you please start actually representing and putting the American ppl interest above your own it’s pathetic @realDonaldTrump is standing up for the safety of the American ppl something you obviously don’t care about. — Will Quimby (@QuimbyWill) February 21, 2019

Hey Teddy! Here’s some news. He’s still your president! And he will still be, when he wins again in 2020. — BigDaddy2288 (@PaulLengyel) February 21, 2019

And the Democrat plan so far is … get a Democrat like Beto O’Rourke or Kirsten Gillibrand elected president in 2020 and have them spend money to remove the existing border wall?

Related: