In case you missed it, 16 states recently signed onto a lawsuit seeking an injunction against the Trump administration transferring funds from various sources to pay for his border wall. President Trump didn’t seem impressed:

In addition, Rep. Joaquin Castro is circulating a joint resolution that would terminate Trump’s declaration of a national emergency at the border:

Of course, Rep. Ted Lieu gave it his backing, in a low-key sexy kind of way:

So, who else in on board?

Trending

The president has the right because Congress voted to give the president the right with the National Emergencies Act.

And the Democrat plan so far is … get a Democrat like Beto O’Rourke or Kirsten Gillibrand elected president in 2020 and have them spend money to remove the existing border wall?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: border wallDonald TrumpJoaquin Castrojoint resolutionnational emergencyTed Lieu