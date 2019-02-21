Now that Jussie Smollett has actually been arrested and charged with faking a hate crime, those disappointed that he wasn’t really attacked by redneck Trump supporters in MAGA hats don’t really have much to say — NOW they’re waiting for all the information to come in.

As Twitchy reported earlier, actress Sheryl Lee Ralph went out of her way to defend Smollett; hey, at least he didn’t kill someone.

As Cameron Gray has noticed, Ralph was not the only woman on the red carpet at ESSENCE’s Black Women in Hollywood event Thursday night who couldn’t find it in her heart to condemn Smollett as a criminal who allegedly hired people to “attack” him and make it look like racist, homophobic Trump supporters had put a noose around his neck.

Here’s Ralph again, who pivoted to murderers walking around free.

Here’s Iyanla Vanzant using the incident to call Trump a liar.

Here’s Elaine Welteroth, who reminds us that violence against the LGBT community is real … except for those times when it’s faked, we assume.

Here’s Tarana Burke, who also took the occasion to remind us that there are real survivors of violence out there.

Here’s Kandi Burruss, who sends her love to Smollett regardless:

Hey, check it out! Rep. Maxine Waters is there! What wisdom did she have to offer?

Um, a lot of us can. It’s crystal clear. But heck, even “Black Panther’s” Angela Bassett can’t make sense of it all.

If anything, they criticized Trump and his supporters more harshly than they criticized Smollett, if they even acknowledged that he’d allegedly staged his own hate crime.

But Trump!

