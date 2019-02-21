Don’t expect the Jussie Smollett story to disappear anytime soon, as Smollett’s legal team released a statement Thursday night saying that Smollett maintains his innocence and implying that his arrest might have been timed to sway the mayoral election.

Jussie Smollett’s legal team issues this statement… pic.twitter.com/sAvhf2bhe9 — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) February 22, 2019

“Betrayed by a system that apparently wants to skip due process?” Tell that to Captain America and everyone else who pilloried Education Secretary Betsy DeVos for trying to reform Title IX and eliminate kangaroo courts on college campuses.

Hmmm…a person of impeccable character and integrity wouldn’t send a fake terrorist letter to himself then when the attention he so craved didn’t work he staged a phony hate crime. I’d recommend the legal team look up the defined impeccable and integrity before using them again — MJ (@Mjaez1978) February 22, 2019

Cool, I'm sure the State's Attorney is praying they want to take this to trial and not try to plead out. Game on. — Turd Ferguson's liver (@7707Missumoo) February 22, 2019

He’ll plead out & then say the deck was stacked against him, they were out to get him, he was never going to get a fair shake. I hope feds throw the book at him. — thomas mcmahon (@tmac12840) February 22, 2019

Yeah… if they’re so confident in his story, why are they so vigorously attacking the CPD which went out of their way for weeks to accurately investigate the case. They had no issues with the case until the spotlight flipped back on to Smollet. — Connor (@connormw) February 22, 2019

"Impeccable character" *except the last time he lied to the police and got probation. — Rach (@RachelG48NYY) February 22, 2019

Hold on just one second…. AHHHHHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Awesomely Average (@awesome_average) February 22, 2019

Wait, what did Smollett say about Justice Kavanaugh…I forget? — therealSheriff (@SheriffOconee) February 22, 2019

So he’s going to play it like that? I figured he would already be at the phase of going to rehab for some nondescript reason — Maxine McCann (@maximccan) February 22, 2019

On the eve of Mayoral election? Did I miss something, people have been voting for weeks now, and election day is Tuesday. — Audji (@Styledesignfab) February 22, 2019

Damn, quadruple-downing on this sham of his. — NoOneCares (@weasel425) February 22, 2019

Definition of impeccable

1 : not capable of sinning or liable to sin

2 : free from fault or blame : FLAWLESS — @JonnyPut (@JonnyPut) February 22, 2019

Impecable character and integrity??? Didn’t he throw his brother under the bus by using his ID for a DUI case??? 😂😂👌🏼👍🏼 — Mrs. K (@mrskarlakey) February 22, 2019

LMAO! That dude is getting more due process than an average person. They babied him to the very end. — Neverevercared (@Neverevercared1) February 22, 2019

Two innocent people could have gone to jail at the expense of a publicity stunt/political plot to demonize Trump supporters. Fair is far. — Chad-Wicked (@madwick_411) February 22, 2019

What a piece of fiction. First he blames 2 white MAGA men, next 2 Nigerian brothers, now CPD in connection with the mayoral election are involved in a smear campaign. What's next? — jorge m ramirez 🇺🇸 🇵🇪 🇨🇴 🇵🇷 (@MyRamirezWorld) February 22, 2019

If Jussie is a narcissist 🤷‍♀️, he will never own this. Will have to wait & see… — DarcyDooDrop (@VioletlooDarcy) February 22, 2019

His lawyers are like, “you SURE this is what you want us to say?” — Jed (@Jack80803) February 22, 2019

Remember how shocked we were (not) when Smollett, the victim of a hate crime, hired a crisis PR firm and a defense attorney?

