Don’t expect the Jussie Smollett story to disappear anytime soon, as Smollett’s legal team released a statement Thursday night saying that Smollett maintains his innocence and implying that his arrest might have been timed to sway the mayoral election.

“Betrayed by a system that apparently wants to skip due process?” Tell that to Captain America and everyone else who pilloried Education Secretary Betsy DeVos for trying to reform Title IX and eliminate kangaroo courts on college campuses.

Remember how shocked we were (not) when Smollett, the victim of a hate crime, hired a crisis PR firm and a defense attorney?

