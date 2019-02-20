As Twitchy reported earlier, “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett is now officially considered a suspect by the Chicago Police Department, and surveillance video showed the Osundairo brothers purchasing supplies like those used in the “hate crime” against Smollett.

Now ABC 7’s Rob Elgas is treating us to video of the brothers leaving the store and getting into their car.

Guess they decided not to wear their new red caps out to the car.

