Wow, there is a really stubborn 3 percent of the American population that obviously wants more mass shootings. On the anniversary of the Parkland shooting, NPR did some reporting on the resistance the NRA is facing and cited a PolitiFact Wisconsin piece that claimed 90 percent of Americans support background checks for all gun sales.

It does seem amazing that the National Rifle Association has such power over Congress that it can subvert the will of 97 percent of Americans, but Kamala Harris is here to fix that:

Yeah, but universal background checks isn’t the end game for Democrats at all now, is it?

Trending

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 97 percentgun controlKamala HarrisNRAuniversal background checks