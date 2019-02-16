Wow, there is a really stubborn 3 percent of the American population that obviously wants more mass shootings. On the anniversary of the Parkland shooting, NPR did some reporting on the resistance the NRA is facing and cited a PolitiFact Wisconsin piece that claimed 90 percent of Americans support background checks for all gun sales.

It does seem amazing that the National Rifle Association has such power over Congress that it can subvert the will of 97 percent of Americans, but Kamala Harris is here to fix that:

Don’t let the NRA fool you: an overwhelming 97% of Americans support universal background checks to confront gun violence. We owe it to every victim, survivor, their families, and our communities to be stronger and louder than the gun lobby.https://t.co/XzBXuuZ6Cd — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 16, 2019

Yeah, but universal background checks isn’t the end game for Democrats at all now, is it?

When democrats lie they go big. Why fudge the numbers when you can just make them up out of thin air. — Kurtis Marsh (@kurtismarsh) February 16, 2019

97% of Americans don't agree on anything. — Daniel Bryan (@CzarDanielNheds) February 16, 2019

Lol. 97% of Americans agree on nothing. This is a blatant lie. — Max (@MADestlife) February 16, 2019

97%, seems legit… — Davie Crocket (@Mobridge80) February 16, 2019

97% of Americans can’t even agree on whether a CLEARLY blue and black dress is actually white and gold. This number seems… inflated. https://t.co/h3lioXV1Ny — Ben (@BenHowe) February 16, 2019

97% She knows she's lying, she knows we know she's lying. She just knows there are enough stupid people who believe her that will vote for her. https://t.co/8LQ9D0yyKr — Robb has a puppy (@ItsRobbAllen) February 16, 2019

Somehow I just can’t believe this to be true. https://t.co/IFsLMJa1lA — Yoenis Cespedes (@AppFlyer) February 16, 2019

That number changes drastically when they are informed it's already Federal law. https://t.co/pNzEdcoKKC — [REDACTED] 🇺🇸 (@R_Love317) February 16, 2019

Good thing we practically already have universal backgroumd checks. We owe it to people to actually follow up on cases like we had in Parkland instead of ignoring the dozens on times authorities were asked to investigate. https://t.co/IdGLCJ83Xc — This Username Is Taken (@ThisUse79149505) February 16, 2019

I have good news for you, toots. That's already federal law. Your blessed government is just too inept to enforce it effectively. https://t.co/Q57p62POGW — Beard and Circus (@Shooter_ptpx01) February 16, 2019

We already have state and federal background checks? — paultrumpifiedfain (@paulfain2) February 16, 2019

Have any of you ever went and bought a firearm from a licensed dealer? I am a police officer and supporter of 2nd amendment. I have to pass a background check when legally purchasing a firearm. There are already background checks as long as prohibited people are put in system. — Brian Sexton (@BrianSe1506) February 16, 2019

I already go through a background check EVERY time I buy a firearm. I buy through reputable firearms dealers, not out of some nut's basement or shady character's car. Why not work on enforcing the laws already on the books? Oh, and focus on criminals, not law-abiding gun owners. — Hooah (@SFCArmyWifeMN) February 16, 2019

Ummm.. we have background checks in place already. — James (@Jame5_R0b1n50n) February 16, 2019

Thank goodness we already have that in place. — CtotheD (@ctothedeav) February 16, 2019

Its called NICS — JesseBillings (@aKoolpoptart) February 16, 2019

A National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) is required by any holder of a Federal Firearms License (FFL). I imagine your trying to require the same thing for private sales. By purposely misrepresenting the issue you lose credibility — Terrence Maddoux (@Jrizzell) February 16, 2019

Guns sold privately account for statistically insignificant gun crimes. Every mass shooter in recent history had a background check done. They bought their guns at stores. Universal background checks won’t stop the violence you claim to want to stop. https://t.co/1LMV4Npb7c — RBe (@RBPundit) February 16, 2019

1) So called "universal background checks" are a fraud. An attempt at registration and subverting the #2A to the Constitution because corrupt leftists like Kamala Harris would rather embrace the criminals class for political expedience. — Shall Not Be Infringed (@Gunalizer) February 16, 2019

2) Such laws do not prevent violent crime at all. There is no crime benefit whatsoever and felons like the shooter in Illinois just ignore them. Democrats like Kamala Harris create fish in a barrel victims out of American citizens. #2A — Shall Not Be Infringed (@Gunalizer) February 16, 2019

Don't let the Democrats fool you: It's a National Registry the people do not want. Background checks are no problem. But the Dems must stop violating the Constitution and putting their own restrictions on law abiding citizens. Criminals could give a shit about your gun laws. https://t.co/e5wedbohtf — Irish SEAL (@IrishSEAL2) February 16, 2019

While blaming the NRA or whoever got political gain you should be looking at why the laws are not being enforced at every level and how to fix the problem. — Tim Myher (@twmyher) February 16, 2019

As far as I know the NRA Isn’t against universal background checks. What they r against is knowing what u really want n that’s to disarm us citizens. Maybe u should write out your complete plan u want for gun control, so we can see where exactly u stand. We’ll be waiting. 👍 — Rick Eschman (@EschmanRick) February 16, 2019

The NRA does support background checks. However they do not believe in the current system, and feel trying to "patch" up the loopholes will not have much of an effect. They instead support creating a new and more effective system for background checks. Why lie Kamala? — Lucas McCain (@TheRiflemanLM) February 16, 2019

Don't let Kamala fool you. Her goal is the abolishment of firearms. https://t.co/zkQxcQCTyY — Rev. Ducati 💬 (@Reverend_Ducati) February 16, 2019

Today it's universal background checks, what's it going to be when this doesn't work along with the hundreds of other laws that criminals already ignore? — SpaDe (@CFHSpaDe) February 16, 2019

NO WAY we budge one inch on Gun Rights while @TheDemocrats REFUSE to stop 400,000 unvetted people into our neighborhoods and schools every year. — Your Mom (@YourServiceYW) February 16, 2019

97%? Now, there’s a number thoroughly worth DOUBTING. I want background checks for all the people entering the country illegally. — Bender the Barbarian (@benderbarbarian) February 16, 2019