Note how Rep. Ted Deutch, who represents Broward County, Fla., kicks off his tweet with a great big “if” and goes downhill from there:

Maybe it’s just because we’re conservatives and don’t immediately assume the government always has our best interests in mind, but we’re leery of any legislation that hinges on an “if.” Show your work, congressman.

After the mass shooting in Parkland and the arrival of anti-NRA activists like Emma Gonzales and David Hogg on the national stage, we saw an allegedly serious journalist arguing that the voting age should be lowered to 13 or 14.

Don’t change the subject to some hypothetical situation.

