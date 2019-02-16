Note how Rep. Ted Deutch, who represents Broward County, Fla., kicks off his tweet with a great big “if” and goes downhill from there:

If we can reduce gun violence by raising the minimum age a person can buy a shotgun or rifle, then we should do exactly that. I am proud to introduce legislation that raises the minimum age to 21. We can save lives. — Rep. Ted Deutch (@RepTedDeutch) February 15, 2019

Maybe it’s just because we’re conservatives and don’t immediately assume the government always has our best interests in mind, but we’re leery of any legislation that hinges on an “if.” Show your work, congressman.

Please explain how this would save lives, using logic and facts. Explain why we would take away the Constitution rights of law abiding legal adults. — WilliamTeach2 (@WTeach2) February 16, 2019

What if it doesn’t reduce gun violence though? Then can we agree to not do this? — Cody Lee (@Cracken257) February 16, 2019

That sounds great and all until you realize that most shootings happen with handguns and the age to purchase is already 21. — Having The Time Of My Life (@TheGuyYoullHate) February 16, 2019

Of the 23 deadliest shootings since 1949; Committed by people aged 18-21: 3

-who purchased guns legally: 1

Under 18: 2

Over 21: 20 Shooting this legislation would prevent: 0 — JDL™ (@acceleratingJoe) February 16, 2019

How many people are killed every year with a long gun lawfully purchased by someone age 18-20? — Warren Redlich (@WR4NYGov) February 16, 2019

There seems to be a lot of skepticism. If you have data supporting the effectiveness of your new law it would be helpful to see it posted. If not you're legislating by emotion and therefore should be voted out of office. — Brian Hay (@BrianHay2) February 16, 2019

After ten minutes that won't be enough, then you'll want more. — Blue Mcgee (@mcgee_blue) February 16, 2019

This will do nothing, ZERO, to reduce gun violence but it will prevent that 20 year old mother of 2 from being able to defend herself and protect her children so…bravo! — That guy (@VikingMachine) February 16, 2019

Tell that to the 18 year old single mother that has to protect her family with a rock and the remote control. — realdeal83 (@ericsolgard) February 16, 2019

Hey, I have an idea. Let's leave young single mom's/families defenseless. — Shari (@jdhlsc169) February 16, 2019

Is he going to raise the minimum age required to steal one? https://t.co/CeYAfGdQGh — Jeff Martin (@JeffMartin8372) February 16, 2019

let's stop crime by targeting law abiding citizens! — Just D (@dfromthebx) February 16, 2019

That legislation will do exactly nothing to “reduce gun violence” and you know it. It will succeed in limiting the rights of adults old enough to enlist in the military though. — Dylan Schumacher (@Lumacas) February 16, 2019

I can serve my country at 18. — Diane Grooters (@DianeGrooters) February 16, 2019

Better raise the age of majority and military service then too. — Denene (@talktodenene) February 16, 2019

If they cant be trusted with a weapon then they cant be trusted with a vote. — BroJ (@ldsknack) February 16, 2019

How will this affect people between the ages of 18 and 21 who want to join the military or go into law enforcement? They use guns in those career fields, you know. I don’t expect an intellectually honest question to this question. — David Cole Grey (@greycole05) February 16, 2019

Yo Ted simmer down if my son can die for our country he can certainly buy the gun he uses to defend us. Guns don’t kill people. People kill people That’s how it works I’m sorry but that is true more gun control means more bad guys have guns. Let me know if you need more guidance — John (@Ntafngr77) February 16, 2019

A man or a woman can die for their country at 18, but they cannot buy a beer or, in mortal peril, defend their lives with a firearm. If you want to reduce violence and suicide, fetter violence and suicide. — Lauderdale Vet (@lauderdalevet) February 15, 2019

age to join the military and be given a high poweres auromatic rifle: 18 age this clown wants to make for the American citizen to own a gun: 21 So you can have a gun and die for your country at 18, but you can't legally defend yourself or your property until 21. makes sense 🤔 — Transcend Liberalism (@TalksAnne) February 16, 2019

Let's just raise everything to 21

Drinking

Smoking

Gun ownership

Driving

Voting

Entering into any legal contract Basically you are saying that someone thats 18,19,20 in the military, renting their own apt, cant have a rifle or shotgun to hunt for game to fill their freezer — Texan Storm (@TexanStorm) February 16, 2019

After the mass shooting in Parkland and the arrival of anti-NRA activists like Emma Gonzales and David Hogg on the national stage, we saw an allegedly serious journalist arguing that the voting age should be lowered to 13 or 14.

How about if we raise the IQ requirements to be in the Legislature? — BGMorgan (@BGMorgan4) February 16, 2019

How about "If we can reduce illegal alien violence against American citizens by raising wall on our southern border, then we should do exactly that"?

We CAN save lives, if Dems would stop putting illegals first.#AngelFamilies https://t.co/TKh1JtgRFk — Geoff Caldwell (@geoffcaldwell) February 16, 2019

If we can save one life by building a wall we should do it. — Tim Rutledge (@Rutledge9494) February 16, 2019

Don’t change the subject to some hypothetical situation.

