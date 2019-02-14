Netflix headquarters in Los Angeles went into lockdown Thursday afternoon after a man with a deadly weapon was reported somewhere around the building.

Currently locked down in our offices at #Netflix, due to an active shooter. Hopefully, this won’t impact some idiot’s gun rights.#BoyIMissCanada — David Hayter (@DavidBHayter) February 15, 2019

A man with a gun is reportedly in custody, but police say there was no active shooting.

LAPD just told me there is no active shooter inside of Netflix. A man with a gun is in custody. https://t.co/FyteOtxXDv — MariaElena Fernandez (@writerchica) February 15, 2019

*UNCONFIRMED* reports that active shooter was a false report of a former #Netflix employee, that there was NOT a gunman in the area. Again, this is *UNCONFIRMED* — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) February 15, 2019

No active shooter at Netflix…Tthank God) Just off phone with LAPD: A former #Netflix employee told someone he had a gun, that person told LAPD. No one was at or near Neftlix with a gun.. the person who made the threat was arrested off site. — Jessica Rosenthal (@jessicafoxnews) February 15, 2019

“No one was at or near Netflix with a gun.” However, someone tipped off the LAPD “about a potential law enforcement incident.”

BREAKING: Deadline reporting there is an Active Shooter scare at Netflix. No one can get in or out of the building, and word is there is a "person with a deadly weapon" on the grounds. Developing… — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) February 15, 2019

Active Shooter situation right now at @netflix in Hollywood! Building totally locked down and no one can leave 😫😭 Prayers please 🙏🏻 police cars are everywhere 😭😭 — Adam Silverstein (@asilversteinTV) February 15, 2019

One in custody after Netflix, KTLA put on lockdown by active shooter https://t.co/TyJG4PZH5H pic.twitter.com/AXy8B9WMof — Splinter (@splinter_news) February 15, 2019

Netflix On Active Shooter Lockdown https://t.co/5AwD6RfKPO — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 15, 2019

Deadline Hollywood reports:

Tense situation at Netflix headquarters. Sources close to the situation said no one can get in or out, and word is a person with a deadly weapon is the reason the building has been locked down. KTLA-TV, which is right nearby the Sunset Bronson Studio, just went up with a report. The word we are getting is that there is a report of an active shooter on a nearby rooftop, and security smartly locked it down. Awaiting clarity, but haven’t heard back from Netflix with anything official yet.

In an update, Deadline Hollywood added that an alleged gun carrying suspect had been arrested.

Apparently suspect apprehended, and we are being allowed to leave building. Netflix staff, internal security and first responders have been superb. — Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) February 15, 2019

