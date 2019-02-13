Imagine living in Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s district and thinking you just didn’t see her enough on cable TV or on social media — what she really needed was a giant mural on the Lower East Side that Gothamist says “kinda sorta looks like her.”

Big New @AOC Mural On The Lower East Side Definitely Kinda Sorta Looks Like Her https://t.co/8zLTAAm9mu pic.twitter.com/YoPStsHKmT — Gothamist (@Gothamist) February 13, 2019

It’s … breathtaking.

Ocasio-Cortez's face painted onto Lower East Side fence https://t.co/6MbtxEoUNY pic.twitter.com/Ftgd6BJgt8 — New York Post (@nypost) February 13, 2019

Vacant and 2 dimensional: it's a very accurate depiction. #Caring https://t.co/tG4sT3lFUB — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) February 13, 2019

Gothamist reports that there are mixed reactions to the 10-by-8-foot painting by artist Lexi Bella.

Passersby had a range of reactions to the mural. Fabian from New Jersey told Gothamist that, “She hasn’t really done anything yet” to warrant her own mural. One woman speeding by shouted, “AOC!” with a raised fist. Another person named Bridget said she absolutely deserved the mural because “she’s a wonderful local hero!” Even Ted from the Lower East Side had to agree: “Yeah, that’s AOC. She’s probably the stupidest person in Congress, so I don’t know whether she deserves a mural but people should know who she is.”

The giant painting is actually pretty representative of how Ocasio-Cortez wants to oversee every aspect of American citizens’ lives with her Green New Deal. But what’s the mural doing on a wall? Walls are an immorality. And it’s behind a fence, too!

Looks like @AOC got the mural treatment on East Houston Street near Bowery pic.twitter.com/CBb9jfCuH0 — 1010 WINS (@1010WINS) February 11, 2019

OMG that is definitely going to be a portal for possessed demons. — Game-stock (@nrg359) February 13, 2019

Waste of perfectly good paint. — Matt Pizzano (@matt_pizzano) February 13, 2019

It’s almost perfect. The eyes need to be crossed a little more & there needs to be a little cloud hanging over her head. — erdlier (@bklyngal196) February 13, 2019

Viva Fidela — WakeupCall (@GetOutOfMyWorld) February 13, 2019

I predict rent will go down in the city! 👌 — Jean (@alfajean) February 13, 2019

The LES location is ironic because… Well, if you know, you know… https://t.co/LgdlfXzbFp — Nathan, son of Robert (@NathanWurtzel) February 13, 2019

That should keep the rats away — Jennifer Broadbent (@Commonsencegal) February 13, 2019

What a shitty neighborhood. — Kommissar Kokkeler👌🏻 (@mattkokkeler) February 13, 2019

Don’t fret: the Green New Deal will make it so all of those buildings are either renovated or rebuilt to environmental standards.

Why is this mural on the Lower East Side? AOC aka "Sandy" is from wealthy Yorktown, NY. — FactPush (@FactPush) February 13, 2019

No, she’s most definitely Alex from the Bronx. Just ask her.

Hand out awards and trophies for everyone just for participating. Has done zero. Another grifter who can’t make a living in the real world and has to grift to make $ from politics. — Larvin Mewis AKA Big Sek C 🅥 (@exnflscout) February 13, 2019

