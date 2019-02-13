As Twitchy reported, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in his State of the State address to the legislature that he’s giving up on statewide high-speed rail from Sacramento to San Diego, citing the project as too costly.

The governor did say, however, that he’d like to build around 165 miles of track in the Central Valley between Bakersfield and Merced, for what that’s worth.

The thing is, that whole high-speed rail boondoggle was subsidized with billions in tax dollars, and President Trump wants the money back if California is giving up on the train.

Phil Kerpen brought the receipts:

Trending

Hmm… if “the Grantee has misused Federal assistance funds by failing to make adequate progress,” the FRA “reserves the right to require the Grantee to repay the entire amount of FRA funds provided under this Agreement.”

Looks like California owes the rest of us a refund.

The money was for a high-speed train between Sacramento and San Diego. This train will never be built and next to zero progress has been made. Pay the money back.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 3.5 billionbullet trainDonald TrumpGavin Newsomhigh-speed rail